"She’s right for the wrong reasons" - Becky Hammon dismissing Jalen Brunson as '1A'-tier player citing height issues has NBA fans buzzing

Champion WNBA coach and Hall-of-Famer Becky Hammon created a lot of buzz after stating that Jalen Brunson is not a "1A" player and that the New York Knicks would not go anywhere with him as their leader.

Speaking on ESPN’s NBA Today, the Las Vegas Aces coach said she is not optimistic about the Knicks’ chances of taking their campaign to a higher level than where it is right now because they do not have the necessary pieces to make it happen, particularly a top-tier player to lead the charge.

Fellow panelist Kendrick Perkins begged to disagree, offering that New York does have one in Jalen Brunson. However, Hammon shot down the idea, underscoring that Brunson, while good, is just too small to get the job done. She likened him to NBA legends John Stockton, Allen Iverson, and Steve Nash, who never went all the way to win a title.

She, however, made an exception over Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

NBA fans were divided over what Hammon said on social media. Here's what some of them had to say on X (formerly Twitter):

@elijah_ridore wrote: She’s right for the wrong reasons

@TriggaThirty wrote: This is a correct take. Steph is an outlier. Currently the only small guy who might be able to be the best player on a championship team is Trae.

@DRIVEBasketball wrote: These kind of arguments is what makes what Zeke did so impressive.

@coach_macgyver wrote: She may just have destroyed a man’s career while barely batting an eye.

@danno_omen wrote: Is it a size thing though or just not a good enough player? How many teams have won without a top 5-6 player at the time regardless of size? When your best Player is only like the 15th best player in the league, you probably aren’t winning

@BrownRapFan wrote: Idiot

@THiSiSHEFF wrote: Not a Knicks fan but this was wild smh

@KingsofCardio wrote: I just bought a Brunson basketball card today but she is right.

@BuffaloBeBallin wrote: IDK Maybe she should just stick to the wnba

Mavericks coach Kidd high on Jalen Brunson’s abilities as a player

Seeing firsthand how Jalen Brunson operates as a player, Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd believes the New York Knicks have a keeper in the Villanova star.

Kidd coached Brunson during his stay in Texas before taking his talents to the Big Apple at the start of last season.

The Mavs coach highlighted Jalen Brunson's basketball intelligence, adding that his abilities should not be discounted. In an interview with Sports Illustrated after Brunson scored a career-high 50 points for the Knicks on December 15 against the Phoenix Suns, he said:

“I would never discount Jalen. He has a chip on his shoulder. He understands how to play the game. He has a big basketball IQ. To see how he shot the ball last night, we've seen that as a Mav, and then to have 50 points to help his team win. That's what he's all about. He's trying to help his team. So, to be a Hall of Famer, if he continues to put up numbers like that, yes, for sure."

Jalen Brunson is in his second season playing in New York after spending his first four years in the NBA with the Mavericks.

In the ongoing season, he has been averaging 25.3 points, 5.9 assists, four rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 36 minutes for the Knicks (16-11).