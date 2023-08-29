Slovenia vs Cape Verde Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

Slovenia and Cape Verde meet in Group F action at the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Wednesday. It's a very important game for Cape Verde because they need a win to have a chance at advancing to the next round. Let's take a look and preview the game, as well as predictions, odds, rosters and more.

Luka Doncic was simply unstoppable on Monday in Slovenia's 88-67 win over Georgia to qualify for Round 2 of the tournament. Doncic finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Klemen Prepelic and Zoran Dragic added 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde earned their first FIBA World Cup win, beating Venezuela 81-75. Beto Gomes led the African nation to an amazing comeback in the fourth quarter with 22 points and three rebounds. They were down by double digits after the first half but outscored Venezuela 22-9 in the fourth quarter.

2023 FIBA World Cup game preview

Slovenia vs Cape Verde on Wednesday is the first time the two nations will face each other in any competition. Slovenia is the favorite heading, as they're ranked seventh in the world, while Cape Verde is No. 64.

Cape Verde will need a miracle win to get into the next round. While Venezuela has been eliminated, they're not going to lie down and let Georgia get an easy win.

If Cape Verde and Venezuela win, there will be a tie for second place between Cape Verde and Georgia. The tie will be broken by points differential.

Slovenia vs Cape Verde FIBA World Cup prediction and odds

Slovenia are the favorite to beat Cape Verde. They had some poor moments against Venezuela in their first game but quickly recovered to blow them out. The same thing happened against Georgia, and Luka Doncic is just too much for most teams.

Expect Slovenia to get a comfortable win over Cape Verde.

Over/Under: 176.5 (Cape Verde O: -110, Slovenia U: -110)

Against The Spread: Slovenia -28.5 (-110), Cape Verde +28.5 (-110)

Slovenia roster

Jaka Blazic

Jakob Cebasek

Ziga Dimec

Luka Doncic

Zoran Dragic

Gregor Glas

Gregor Hrovat

Aleksej Nikolic

Bine Prepelic

Klemen Prepelic

Ziga Samar

Mike Tobey

Cape Verde roster

Ivan Almeida

Joel Almeida

Kevin Coronel

Anderson Correia

Beto Gomes

Kevin Gomes

Patrick Lima

Kenneti Mendes

Fidel Mendonca

Jeffrey Nunes Xavier

Walter Tavares

William Tavares

