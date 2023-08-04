Slovenia vs. Greece Prediction & Game Preview - August 4th, 2023 | FIBA World Cup 2023 Tuneup Games

The FIBA World Cup exhibitions continue Friday with a Slovenia vs. Greece rematch following Wednesday's clash between the two teams. On Wednesday, the two teams squared off in Ljubljana, Slovenia, with the two teams meeting in Athens Greece this time.

On Wednesday when the two teams squared off, it was Greece that secured the 98-91 win, with Kostas Papanikolau leading the team with 19 points. In addition, up-and-coming young star Thomas Walkup contributed an impressive 17 points and six assists, with several clutch late-game buckets.

On the flip side, Luka Doncic unsurprisingly led the way for Slovenia, posting a triple-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists. While he picked up right where he left off during EuroBasket last summer, the team's lack of depth is a concern heading into Friday's Slovenia vs. Greece rematch.

While Giannis Antetoounmpo's absence has continued to make headlines for Greece, Slovenian veteran Edo Muric will also be absent from the World Cup. Muric tore his ACL during the final game of the SKL season, Slovenia's pro basketball league.

In addition, Team Slovenia will also be without Goran Dragic, who seems to be retired from national competitions at 37 years old.

Germany v Greece: Quarterfinal Round - FIBA EuroBasket 2022

Rosters for Slovenia vs. Greece rematch

Team Slovenia roster:

Jaka Blazic

Vlatko Cancar

Jakob Cebasek

Ziga Dimec

Luka Doncic

Zoran Dragic

Gregor Glas

Gregor Hrovat

Aljaz Kunc

Jordan Morgan

Aleksej Nikolic

Bine Prepelic

Klemen Prepelic

Ziga Samar

Mike Tobey

Team Greece roster:

Thomas Walkup

Michalis Lountzis

Dimitris Flionis

Giannoulis Larentzakis

Lefteris Bochoridis

Demitris Moraitis

Kostas Papanikolaou

Ioannis Pappapetrou

Nikos Rogkavopoulos

Vasilia Charalampopoulos

Giannis Antetokounmpo*

Dinos Mitoglou

Dimitris Agravanis

Vandelis Zougris

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Lefteris Mantzoukas

Georgia Papagiannis

Kostas Antetokounmpo

It's important to note that Team Greece is expected to be without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is still recovering from a knee injury. While the hope is that he'll be good to go for the FIBA World Cup, he'll likely miss the upcoming game.

Slovenia v Poland: Quarterfinal Round - FIBA EuroBasket 2022

Slovenia vs. Greece prediction

While it was Team Greece that emerged victorious from the first clash between the two teams earlier in the week, will lightning strike twice? Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, it's no secret that Team Greece will be without its biggest weapon.

With that said, however, Team Slovenia seems to be sorely missing both Edo Muric and Goran Dragic. Given the lack of depth on the team, our prediction is that Team Greece will once again get the win in the Slovenia vs. Greece rematch despite a big performance from Luka Doncic.

