Slovenia vs Venezuela FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more 

The FIBA World Cup 2023 matchup between Slovenia and Venezuela is scheduled on August 26 at Okinawa Arena, Japan. The ball game starts at 7:30 am ET.

The Day 2 of the World cup tournament will mark the opener for both teams, with each aiming to get past the Group Phase.

The other countries involved in the same group as the two countries are Georgia and Cape Verde.

Here are the live stream details for the Slovenia vs Venezuela game:

The Group F game can be watched live on Courtside 1891.

Slovenia vs Venezuela FIBA World Cup 2023: Odds

Spread: SLO -21.5 (-113), VEN +21.5 (-113)

Moneyline: SLO (-6000), VEN (+1600)

Total: SLO over 170.5 (-115), VEN under 170.5 (-111)

Slovenia vs Venezuela FIBA World Cup 2023: Both teams record in their tuneups

Slovenia

The team has a 3-4 record with their tuneups as the depth wasn't enough to consistently support Luka Doncic on the court. They closed their tuneups trip with a commanding win against Japan by a score of 103-68.

Luka Doncic has looked electric in preparation for the World Cup tournament, albeit not playing in every tuneup game for Slovenia.

Venezuela

Venezuela, on the other hand, had a disappointing 0-9 record as the roster is mostly filled with veterans. The younger players involved do have potential but not much experience in international competitions. They came close to pulling off their first win in their tuneups against Jordan but ended up losing with a score of 87-89.

Some of the players to watch from Venezuela are Nestor Colmenares, Windi Graterol, Michael Carrera, Jhornan Zamora, and Garly Sojo.

Luka Doncic talks about midnight missile alarm ahead of Slovenia's matchup against Venezuela in FIBA World Cup 2023

Ahead of Doncic's FIBA World Cup opener against Venezuela, FIBA teams received an alarming announcement of a missile launch from North Korea and advised them to evacuate.

In a Basket News article, Luka Doncic talked about the incident and his reaction to it.

"Everything is great," Doncic said, "except that I didn't sleep much last night because of the alarm. The alarm was something crazy. I just saw the missile was coming, so I was a little bit scared."

Thankfully enough, the matter has settled down with the matchup still set to happen tomorrow.

Additionally, Luka Doncic and his Slovenian team will look to start their World Cup run off to a good start as they seek to be in the Final Phase of the competition. Luckily for Slovenia, Doncic is no stranger to facing international opponents and coupled with the fact that he is one of the best players in the NBA right now.

