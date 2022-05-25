“So Jordan had these wicked getaways in the Bahamas... I wanna play Jordan, I’m doing that" - Idris Elba reminisces the time when Michael Jordan denied his request to play him in a biopic

Golden Globe award-winning actor Idris Elba wanted to play a different version of Michael Jordan for a hypothetical biopic about the Chicago Bulls legend. Elba shared the story about when he met Jordan and pitched him the role, only to be rejected by His Airness.

On Complex's popular YouTube show "Sneaker Shopping," celebrities get interviewed while they shop for expensive and iconic sneakers. One can be certain a bunch of Yeezys and Jordans will be purchased at the end of the video. Elba was the latest guest, talking about sneakers, his interaction with Jordan and his collaboration with Christian Louboutin.

Elba recalled the story of when he met Jordan in the Bahamas:

"So Jordan had these wicked getaways in the Bahamas. ... He would invite a bunch of people out. I think me and Gabrielle Union went out, we was promoting a movie. I think it might have been 'Daddy's Little Girls,' and I was gassed to be at Jordan Weekend. ... I even said to him one time, 'I want to play you.' He was like, 'Hmm, I'm not ready yet.' ... I was dead serious."

He said he had a different perspective on playing Jordan. He wanted to portray the businessman's side instead of the personality on the NBA court.

Elba continued:

"In my head, playing Jordan wouldn't be about playing the basketball player, it was about the businessman. He is a very astute businessman, really smart. And his work as a philanthropist is unspoken, but people don't understand the work. He cares, he does a lot of work. So that's where I was hinting at.

"I wanna play Jordan, I'm doing that. He was like, 'I'm not ready for that story yet.'"

Elba wanted to play the role of Jordan as the businessman instead of the basketball player. Elba was unfortunately shot down, but there is a glimmer of hope because Jordan didn't entirely reject the idea. MJ just isn't ready for people to see that version of him now, there is a possibility that Elba could play him in the future.

An iconic Michael Jordan-signed basketball card might fetch $1 million in auction

Michael Jordan during Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals

Michael Jordan's "The Shot" in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals is one of the most iconic moments of his career. With the Karl Malone-led Utah Jazz leading by one point, he got Byron Russell to trip up with a crossover and then sank the game-winning jumper with 5.2 seconds remaining. He broke the hearts of every Utah fan in attendance to provide the Chicago Bulls' sixth title in the 87-86 victory.

NBA @NBA



Michael Jordan comes from behind to swipe it away, setting up his game-winning jumper in Game 6 of the 1998 Clutch Finals Steals…Michael Jordan comes from behind to swipe it away, setting up his game-winning jumper in Game 6 of the 1998 #NBAFinals and clinching the Bulls’ 6th championship! Clutch Finals Steals…Michael Jordan comes from behind to swipe it away, setting up his game-winning jumper in Game 6 of the 1998 #NBAFinals and clinching the Bulls’ 6th championship! https://t.co/bGIQaUf9hQ

An autographed card from 1999 got auctioned at Goldin Auctions for $240,000 and is expected to fetch over a million dollars in an auction. The unique piece, called 1999-00 Upper Deck "Final Floor," features Jordan's signature in crisp dark blue ink. There is a congratulatory note on the back of the card to guarantee its authenticity.

Bulls On Tap @BullsOnTap This 1 of 1 Upper Deck Michael Jordan autographed card features a piece of the court from Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals, and it could sell for over $1 million: ontapsportsnet.com/2022/05/22/rar… This 1 of 1 Upper Deck Michael Jordan autographed card features a piece of the court from Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals, and it could sell for over $1 million: ontapsportsnet.com/2022/05/22/rar…

LIVE POLL Q. Would Idris Elba pull off playing Michael Jordan? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein