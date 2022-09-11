“Sometimes when they retire, they just want to be relative” - Former Miami Heat All-Star fires shots at Gilbert Arenas for his comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Several former and current NBA players haven't let Gilbert Arenas get away with his comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former Wizards star claimed that Antetokounmpo 'doesn't understand basketball.'

Chicago Bulls guard and former All-Star Goran Dragic was the latest to speak about Arenas' scathing criticism. Here's what Dragic said (H/T Clutch Points):

"Giannis is the MVP. Gilbert Arenas, was he ever the MVP? I don’t think so. He can not talk about Giannis,” Dragic said. “I mean, Giannis won a championship, he won MVP, he was even Defensive Player of the Year. So, I don’t know. Sometimes when they retire, they just want to be relative, and sometimes you come out in the media. It is what it is."

Former NBA stars have often been critical of the current generation of players. Any bold take or unpopular opinion seldom goes unnoticed. Goran Dragic thinks Gilbert Arenas was trying to be in the headlines with his opinion on Giannis Antetokounmpo's game.

Antetokounmpo is easily a top-five player in the NBA right now. He is among the most popular players in the league as well. However, it doesn't seem like Arenas was trying to make a name for himself through his criticism of Giannis.

Arenas is one of the best former player-turned-analysts. The 3-time All-Star is relatively popular but that doesn't change the fact that his criticism wasn't valid. Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most remarkable athletes in the league.

He has developed his game each year, and his performances in his last two playoff campaigns have shown growth. The 'Greek Freak' led the Bucks to a championship win in 2021. Last season, he single-handedly forced the Conference semis against the mighty Celtics to seven games without co-star Khris Middleton.

Ti Windisch @TiWindisch @Kameron_Hay @ProctrDoctr Giannis put up 34/14/7 on 45% FG shooting in the Celtics series without Khris playing at all less than one year after closing out the NBA Finals with a 50 burger lol not sure what he’s got to do at this point to change these narratives @Kameron_Hay @ProctrDoctr Giannis put up 34/14/7 on 45% FG shooting in the Celtics series without Khris playing at all less than one year after closing out the NBA Finals with a 50 burger lol not sure what he’s got to do at this point to change these narratives

Giannis Antetokounmpo survives injury scare at the 2022 EuroBasket

Giannis Antetokounmpo is among the top names to feature in the 2022 EuroBasket this summer. The two-time NBA MVP is leading Greece's charge in emphatic style, leading them to an unbeaten run thus far. The 27-year-old recently tweaked his ankle during a game against Estonia on Wednesday.

At first, it looked concerning as he limped off the floor. Antetokounmpo didn't return to complete the game either, missing the last quarter and a half. However, Greece's head coach Dimitrios Itoudis later revealed that Giannis 'is all good.'

Greek Freak has suffered an injury in the Greek national team's game against Estonia on September 8 but should be ready to play in the next game:

basketnews.com/news-177780-gi… Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play against the Czech RepublicGreek Freak has suffered an injury in the Greek national team's game against Estonia on September 8 but should be ready to play in the next game: Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play against the Czech Republic 👏Greek Freak has suffered an injury in the Greek national team's game against Estonia on September 8 but should be ready to play in the next game:basketnews.com/news-177780-gi…

There were also concerns regarding his right knee, which had bothered him before, but that isn't anything major either.

A recent report from EuroHoops.net stated that the Milwaukee Bucks superstar also did some weight training after tweaking his ankle. He is expected to play in Greece's round of 16 game against the Czech Republic.

