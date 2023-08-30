South Sudan vs Philippines FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

The FIBA World Cup 2023 is underway, with plenty of action taking place across the opening week of the tournament. With anticipation building throughout the group stage, teams continue to face off against one another as they fight for a position in the knockout stage of the tournament.

On August 31st, 2023 South Sudan and the Philippines will face off in a pivotal clash in the FIBA World Cup 2023 Group M. Currently, South Sudan sits in second place in the group with a 1-2 record and a point differential of -17 while the Philippines sits in third place with a point differential of -23.

With the Philippines looking to snap an eight-game losing streak that extends back to the 2019 FIBA World Cup, the stakes will be at an all-time high. Before jumping into the broadcast details for the game, let's take a look at the rosters for both teams heading into the August 31 showdown.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Philippines FIBA World Cup 2023 Roster

Kiefer Ravena

Jordan Clarkson

Scottie Thompson

Kai Sotto

Jamie Malonzo

June Mar Fajardo

Roger Pogoy

CJ Perez

Rhenz Abando

Dwight Ramos

Japeth Aguilar

AJ Edu

South Sudan FIBA World Cup 2023 Roster

Deng Acuoth

Emmanuel Akot

Koch Bar

Sunday Dech

Majok Deng

Deng Dut

Gob Gabriel

Wenyen Gabriel

Mareng Gatkouth

Peter Jok

Carlik Jones

Kuany Kuany,

Junior Madut

Khaman Maluach

Mangok Mathiang

Mathiang Muo

Nuni Omot

Marial Shayok

This year's FIBA World Cup 2023 has seen a record number of NBA players compete in the tournament at 55. When South Sudan and the Philippines face each other, Jordan Clarkson and Wenyan Gabriel will have all eyes on them given their prominence as NBA players.

Philippines v Italy: Group A - FIBA Basketball World Cup

FIBA World Cup 2023: South Sudan vs. The Philippines game details

Date: August 31st, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m. (ET)

Venue: Quezon, Araneta Coliseum - Manila, Philippines

Broadcast details: Coutside 1891

Group: M: Angola, South Sudan, Philippines, China

Current Standings (FIBA World Cup 2023: Group M)

Team Record Points Differential Angola 1-2 4 -12 South Sudan 1-2 4 -17 Philippines 0-3 3 -23 China 0-3 3 -80

The game will see South Sudan continue their inaugural FIBA World Cup campaign against one of the host cities. Despite their lack of experience on the world stage, the team currently finds itself ahead of the Philippines team, who is still in pursuit of their first win this year.

(Suggested Reading: Fans call for Philippines coach resignation)

South Sudan v Serbia: Group B - FIBA Basketball World Cup

While Jordan Clarkson has continued to put forth his best effort in hopes of helping the team improve their standing, South Sudan has built considerable momentum.

In the team's most recent clash with Serbia, Dut Jok Kacuol notably contributed 21 points despite the team's loss. If the Philippines manage to secure the win, they will tie with South Sudan in the record and be separated by just the point differential.

(Suggested Reading: FIBA World Cup updated points table and standings)

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)