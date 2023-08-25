Spain vs. Ivory Coast FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 tipped off on Friday, Aug. 25. Saturday, Aug. 26 sees Day 2 of the tournament and will mark Spain's debut against the Ivory Coast in Group G.

The game will take place at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia, and will kick off at 10:30 a.m. ET. It can be streamed live on Courtside1891 and ONE SPORTS +.

What other teams are in the same group as Spain and Ivory Coast at FIBA World Cup 2023?

Brazilian forward Bruno Caboclo

Spain and the Ivory Coast are two of four teams in Group G at FIBA World Cup 2023, along with Iran and Brazil. Group G is one of eight groups of four teams in the 32-team tournament.

The first round of the group phase of the tournament will be played from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30. The top two teams from each group will move on to the second round. Meanwhile, the bottom two teams will be eliminated from World Cup contention. Those teams will then play in the classification round where they will qualify for places 17 to 32.

How did Spain and Ivory Coast fare in their FIBA World Cup 2023 preparation games?

Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez

Spain played in five World Cup preparation games ahead of the tournament's first round. The Spaniards went 3-2, defeating Venezuela, Slovenia and the Dominican Republic and falling to the United States and Canada.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast participated in nine preparation games. The Ivorians went 5-4, defeating Portugal, Czech Republic, Guinea twice and Lebanon, and falling to Jordan, Bosnia-Herzegovina twice and the Philippines.

Given their wealth of NBA and international experience, the Spaniards are considered one of the favorites to win this year’s World Cup. In its latest power rankings, FIBA ranked Spain fourth (up two spots).

However, Ivory Coast is considered a massive underdog in the tournament, once again coming in at dead last (32nd) in FIBA’s latest power rankings.

