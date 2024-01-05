"Spurs is lucky to have Pistons": NBA fans throw shade as the two battle for worst team ever

The San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons are having a battle at the bottom of the NBA standings. They are on track to become among the teams with the worst record, if not the worst, in league history.

NBA fans are fully aware of it and hopped on their case on social media, highlighting how unflattering their losing ways have been.

Below are some of what they wrote on a Reddit thread:

Lambopanda wrote: "Spurs is lucky to have Pistons this season."

SirJoeffer wrote: "Just like when the Warriors won 73 games the same season the Spurs won 67. Their greatness is being overshadowed."

ChadsBro wrote: "It’s hilarious how the two highest paid coaches in the league coach the Pistons and Spurs."

No_Brilliant5888 wrote: "Being bad with number 1 pick >> becoming mediocre with number 1 pick."

PokuCHEFski69 wrote: "They are tanking"

GonnaWinDis wrote: "Shouldn't pistons be this since they have Cade?"

poppa_slap_nuts wrote: "These guys are tankmaxxing."

hime2011 wrote: "When you over-tanked."

Following Thursday's games, the Spurs and Pistons occupy the last two spots in the standings, with San Antonio holding a 5-29 record and the Pistons dead last at 3-31.

The Spurs absorbed their latest defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks, 125-121, at home on Wednesday, their fourth straight defeat.

Detroit, meanwhile, dropped back-to-back matches after breaking a record of 28 straight losses. The most loss was dealt by the Utah Jazz, 154-148, in overtime on Wednesday.

Who are the Spurs and Pistons trying to avoid joining as worst team ever?

The San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons are having it rough in the ongoing NBA season but still have ample time to turn things around to avoid the distinction of being the team with the worst record in league history in an 82-game season. That is currently held by the 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers set the all-time mark for futility by finishing with a 9-73 record. They opened their campaign that year with a 0-9 record, and it went downhill from there.

The longest winning streak Philadelphia had that season was two, which it was able to achieve on two separate occasions. Its longest losing streak, meanwhile, was 20 straight games, which happened once.

Of the Spurs and Pistons, the latter have fallen badly to hard times more, with the team currently holding a 3-31 record. They tied the worst losing streak in NBA history with 28 straight games and have since fallen to back-to-back losses after breaking it recently. If they do not change their direction moving forward, they are projected to finish the season with a 7-75 record.

San Antonio is not doing great either, despite the presence of rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama. It currently has the second-worst record in the NBA at 5-29. At one point this season, the Spurs lost 18 straight.