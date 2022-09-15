Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry set to star in Lindsay Lohan's new movie: Here are all the details 

Ayesha Curry has gained a lot of popularity in the past few years. While some know her only as Steph Curry's wife, the truth is that she is much more than that. Soon, the 33-year-old cookbook author will become a movie star as well.

Ayesha is no stranger to cameras as she's appeared in a couple of TV series and movies. However, she will team up with Lindsay Lohan for her next big project.

The movie "Irish Wish" will feature Curry, Lohan, Jane Seymour, Ed Speleers, Elizabeth Tan, and many other talented actors. At the moment, there are no details on what role Ayesha will play in the upcoming movie.

Ayesha Curry will team up with Lindsay Lohan in a new movie

Ayesha Curry and her husband have been very busy lately. Even though the basketball season is over, the couple spends time helping those who are less fortunate.

The couple owns the "Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation," helping children and improving literacy in Oakland. However, both of them have big goals, including their personal careers.

Ayesha and Steph Curry have helped many families in need.

Ayesha will star in "Irish Wish" with Lohan, who will play a character named Maddie. This is the plot of the movie, as shown on IMDb.

"When the love of her life gets engaged to her best-friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland.

"Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be."

Curry's role is currently unknown, but there is a chance that she could be Maddie's best friend. This is a fantasy romantic comedy that was announced in September 2022 and its production began a few days ago.

Lindsey Lohan will play the main role in the movie.

The movie is set in Ireland and if everything goes according to plan, Ayesha Curry's new movie will be released in 2023 by Netflix.

Ayesha Curry's acting career

When people hear Ayesha Curry's name, their first thought is either philanthrophy or cooking. She's done a fantastic job helping less fortunate families and has also had a lot of success with cooking.

However, she's also appeared in front of TV cameras several times. IMDb credits Ayesha with 17 different on-screen appearances as an actress. She starred in several TV series even before her husband, Steph Curry, was drafted by the Golden State Warriors.

Ayesha Curry has appeared in front of TV cameras many times in the past.

Curry appeared in the "10 Items or Less" comedy in 2008 where she played herself. Her first movie was "Love for Sale," which was released the same year. She's had many other appearances, mostly in comedy movies and series.

While her role in "Irish Wish" hasn't been revealed yet, her fans are hoping that Ayesha will play a big part in the movie.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman