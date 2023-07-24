Stephen Curry most popular shoes: Ranking the 5 best kicks from Warriors star's Under Armour collection

Stephen Curry recently signed a contract extension with Under Armour and is focusing on how to build his Curry Brand of performance basketball sneakers.

When Curry left Nike to sign with Under Armour in 2013, the brand was much less popular than it is now. Since signing the four-time NBA champion, though, the shoe company has seen a tremendous increase in its earning and stock.

Of the NBA’s 22 current signature shoe lines, the Curry series has become one of the industry’s top five highest-grossing signature businesses annually.

Approximately 100 NBA players have received their own signature shoe in league history. With that in mind, let's see Stephen Curry's five most popular shoes:

#5, Under Armour Curry 1

The Curry 1 was Steph Curry's first signature shoe for Under Armour. It was released on February 13, 2015, and has been called one of the best first signature shoes of any player ever.

The Curry 1 has great traction, fit and cushion. Some of the iconic colorways for the Curry 1 include "Candy Reign," "Underdog," "Home" and "MVP."

“To me, it’s iconic just because when you look at the Curry 1, it’s something that I hadn’t really seen before,” said Stephen Curry back in March (via Andscape).

“You got the dimples on the side in the upper, and you have the Charged Foam in the bottom. It was the first time you saw the SC30 logo and it was exciting just knowing that there were opportunities to put certain colors and themes together that were close to my heart and could celebrate major milestones throughout that year and major moments.”

After launching his first signature shoe, Stephen Curry went on to win the 2015 NBA championship and Finals MVP.

#4, Under Armour Curry 5

As the Golden State Warriors looked to make another Finals run, Curry released the Under Armour 5 collection. Under Armour Curry 5 features white and gold or black, white and gold colorways along the way.

“The 5 was our shot at trying to make that right for prime time to go and try to win another championship in 2018,” Curry said, via Andscape. “Another amazing milestone and moment in my career.”

#3, Under Armour Curry 8

Like most shoes under the Curry line, the Curry 8 has amazing traction and a very comfortable cushion.

Some of the most iconic colorways for the Curry 8 include "Butter Flow," "Dub Nation," "Oakland Forever," "We Believe," "Gold Blooded" and "Pi Day." Stephen Curry wore Under Armour Curry 8 during the 2020/21 season.

“There was a quiet time through all of that, where we were working hard to put together an amazing launch of a brand,” Curry recalled. “It was the namesake and something that stands on the shoulders of the amazing partnership that I’ve had with Under Armour, at that time, for eight years.”

#2, Under Armour Curry 10

The apparent target market for this shoe is guards and players who desire to outmuscle opponents, perform quick rebounds, and score frequently.

In becoming the ninth NBA player to reach a 10th model, Curry takes on a reflective tone:

“To get to the 10th shoe, it’s a lot of hard work in a lot of different areas. I’m definitely grateful and appreciative of the opportunity to share my story through my kicks and seeing them worn by anybody.”

The Curry 10 has taken a “greatest hits” approach all season long, inspired by some of his signature series’ most beloved themes and colorways.

“When you get to No. 10, there’s a company that I keep that’s played a part in the process of bringing these shoes to life,” Stephen Curry said. “Being a part of a team on the court, and then a team off the court that takes pride in everything that we do in the signature business and now with Curry Brand.”

#1, Under Armour Curry 9

The Curry 9 Flow may go down in history as the Curry line's pinnacle model. It duplicated the Curry 8 Flow's remarkable stability and traction qualities and was released on November 19, 2021.

Stephen Curry wore it when he broke the NBA's 3-point record.

“I see the 1, I see the 4 and I see the 5 – and I know those are shoes I won championships in,” he added. “I see the 2, and that’s the one we got 73 wins in, but obviously didn’t win a championship. All of the shoes have something that take you back to a time and place. I think that’s what this whole game is about.”

Stephen Curry places the Curry 9 in an elite tier because he wore them during one of his four title runs. Colorways include characters like Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch and The Count.

