Taking a look at all 30 NBA teams' status regarding in-arena attendance

The NBA season is set to kick off on December 22 and there are still doubts over whether teams will be able to host fans in their stadiums. Certain franchises have expressed their desire to welcome fans despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In this article, we take a look at where the league's 30 teams stand on that front.

Taking a look at NBA teams' status regarding in-arena attendance

If the teams are planning to get fans into their respective arenas, they will need to make the necessary arrangements while keeping the COVID-19 protocols in mind. On that note, let's see what each team's current status is regarding fan attendance.

#1 Atlanta Hawks

Washington Wizards v Atlanta Hawks

Arena: State Farm Arena

The Atlanta Hawks haven't made an announcement on whether they will welcome the fans back. We will have to wait to get a clear picture as to where the franchise stands regarding attendance.

#2 Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Six

Arena: TD Garden

The Boston Celtics haven't made their stance clear on bringing fans back to the TD Garden, and their supporters will have to be patient for an update on the same.

#3 Brooklyn Nets

Toronto Raptors v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Arena: Barclays Center

The Nets announced their preseason home game (vs. the Wizards on Nov. 13) will be played without fans. However, they still haven't announced their status regarding 2020-21 NBA regular season games.

#4 Charlotte Hornets

NBA Announces Possible Re-Opening Of Team Practice Facilities Starting May 1

Arena: Spectrum Center

The Hornets announced on November 30 that they will hold home games without fans when the 2020-21 NBA season begins. In a statement, the team said it remains “optimistic that conditions will improve in the coming months.” The Hornets hope to have fans in attendance later this season.

#5 Chicago Bulls

NBA Announces Possible Re-Opening Of Team Practice Facilities Starting May 1

Arena: United Center

The Chicago Bulls are yet to officially announce their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 NBA regular season.

#6 Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers v Washington Wizards

Arena: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't made an announcement regarding allowing fans back. Supporters must wait to get a clear picture on the franchise's plans.

#7 Dallas Mavericks

Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks - Game Six

Arena: American Airlines Center

The Dallas Mavericks haven't made their stance clear on bringing fans back to the American Airlines Center. Their supporters will have to be patient and wait for an update.

#8 Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Arena: Ball Arena

The Denver Nuggets haven't announced any plans to host fans for the 2020-21 NBA season in their arena. An official announcement is expected to be made soon, confirming the team will not allow fans into their stadium.

#9 Detroit Pistons

NBA Announces Possible Re-Opening Of Team Practice Facilities Starting In May

Arena: Little Caesars Arena

The Detroit Pistons are yet to officially announce their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 NBA regular season.

#10 Golden State Warriors

Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

Arena: Chase Center

The Golden State Warriors haven't made an official announcement highlighting their stance on fan attendance. However, owner Joe Lacob has expressed a strong desire to allow fans to return. He earlier mentioned that the franchise is working on obtaining the required permits for bringing fans back to the Chase Center.

The truth about Warriors owner Joe Lacob's plan to sit 9,000 fans in an arena for a 2-and-a-half-hour basketball game is a fascinating test case in how private businesses small and large have tried to balance staying afloat while keeping coronavirus at bay

#11 Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Arena: Toyota Center

The Rockets have not made their stance clear on welcoming fans to the Toyota Center for the 2020-21 NBA season. However, Rockets CEO Tad Brown recently revealed that the team is looking to make it happen later during the regular season.

#12 Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat - Game Four

Arena: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

The Indiana Pacers announced their preseason home game against the Philadelphia 76ers, on Nov 18, will be played without fans. They are yet to officially announce their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 NBA regular season.

#13 LA Clippers

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Seven

Arena: Staples Center

The LA Clippers haven't made an announcement regarding bringing fans back. Fans will have to wait to get an idea of the franchise's future plans.

#14 LA Lakers

Fans Celebrate In Los Angeles After Lakers Wins NBA Finals

Arena: Staples Center

The LA Lakers announced on November 11 that 2020-21 NBA regular season games at the Staples Center will be held without fans until further notice. The team says it plans to work with state and local officials to 'come up with a plane to safely welcome fans back to Staples Center,' while adhering to state, local, and NBA guidelines.

#15 Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies v Portland Trail Blazers - Game One

Arena: FedEx Forum

The Memphis Grizzlies haven't made their stance clear on allowing fans back into the FedEx Forum, and their supporters will have to be patient to get an update on the same.

#16 Miami Heat

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Arena: American Airlines Arena

The Miami Heat haven't announced any plans to host fans for the 2020-21 NBA season in their arena. An announcement is expected to come soon from their management in the near future. The COVID-19 pandemic has heavily affected the state of Florida and it is unlikely that fans will return to the American Airlines Arena any time soon.

#17 Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Game Four

Arena: Fiserv Forum

The Milwaukee Bucks announced on November 23 that games at Fiserv Forum will be held without fans until further notice, in accordance with state and local guidelines. The Bucks are working on bringing fans back and are expected to do so after they evaluate all the risk factors involved.

#18 Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves v Miami Heat

Arena: Target Center

The Minnesota Timberwolves are yet to officially announce their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 NBA regular season.

#19 New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans v Orlando Magic

Arena: Smoothie King Center

The New Orleans Pelicans haven't made an announcement regarding allowing fans back. Fans continue to eagerly wait for an update from the management.

#20 New York Knicks

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

Arena: Madison Square Garden

The New York Knicks are yet to officially announce their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 NBA regular season.

#21 Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game Seven

Arena: Chesapeake Energy Arena

The OKC Thunder announced on November 30 that they will begin the season by playing games at the Chesapeake Energy Arena without fans in an effort to exercise an abundance of caution to help control the spread of the virus in the community.

The team assured fans that it continues to monitor and evaluate the situation to determine when supporters can return to the NBA home games.

#22 Orlando Magic

Milwaukee Bucks v Orlando Magic - Game Four

Arena: Amway Center

The Orlando Magic announced their preseason schedule on November 27 and revealed information on potential limited capacity audience for the upcoming games will be announced soon. They are yet to officially announce their home game attendance plans for the NBA 2020-21 regular season.

#23 Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v Portland Trail Blazers

Arena: Wells Fargo Center

The Philadelphia 76ers haven't made their stance clear on allowing fans back to the Wells Fargo Center. The franchise is expected to make a statement by next week.

#24 Phoenix Suns

Oklahoma City Thunder v Phoenix Suns

Arena: Talking Stick Resort Arena

The Phoenix Suns haven't made an announcement on welcoming the fans back. However, the management is expected to arrive at a decision in the next few days.

#25 Portland Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Four

Arena: Moda Center

The Portland Trail Blazers are yet to officially announce their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 NBA regular season.

#26 Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Lakers

Arena: Golden 1 Center

The Sacramento Kings haven't made their stance clear on bringing fans back to the Golden 1 Center. Supporters will have to be patient and wait for an update on the same.

#27 San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs v Utah Jazz

Arena: AT&T Center

The San Antonio Spurs have not officially announced their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 NBA regular season.

#28 Toronto Raptors

Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors - Game Seven

Arena: Scotiabank Arena

The Raptors announced on November 20 that they will not be playing home games at the Scotiabank Arena because of the travel restrictions imposed by the Canadian government.

Instead, the Toronto Raptors will start the 2020-21 NBA season playing home games in Tampa, Florida. Team president Masai Ujiri said in a statement the team is planning for a safe return to play in Toronto, provided they can do so while adhering to all public health measures in Canada.

#29 Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets - Game Seven

Arena: Vivint Home Smart Arena

The Utah Jazz announced on November 24, that the team will play 2020-21 NBA regular season home games at the Vivint Home Smart Arena with a limited number of fans. Meanwhile, all preseason games will be played without fans in attendance.

The arena will reopen with a seating capacity of 1,500 and limited suite-level seating for regular season games. The team is also planning to enforce several social and physical distancing measures, including face masks for all fans above 2 years of age..

All-Star Rudy Gobert to ESPN on Utah Jazz allowing limited fans in arena: “I think that if they make it happen they probably have the scientific evidence that it would be safe for us and for the fans in attendance.”



Gobert was the 1st NBA player to test positive for COVID-19. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 24, 2020

#30 Washington Wizards

Milwaukee Bucks v Washington Wizards

Arena: Capital One Arena

The Washington Wizards have not officially announced their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 NBA regular season.

