Taking a look at all 30 NBA teams' status regarding in-arena attendance

The NBA season is set to kick off on December 22 and there are still doubts over whether teams will be able to host fans in their stadiums. Certain franchises have expressed their desire to welcome fans despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In this article, we take a look at where the league's 30 teams stand on that front.
If the teams are planning to get fans into their respective arenas, they will need to make the necessary arrangements while keeping the COVID-19 protocols in mind. On that note, let's see what each team's current status is regarding fan attendance.
#1 Atlanta Hawks
Arena: State Farm Arena
The Atlanta Hawks haven't made an announcement on whether they will welcome the fans back. We will have to wait to get a clear picture as to where the franchise stands regarding attendance.
#2 Boston Celtics
Arena: TD Garden
The Boston Celtics haven't made their stance clear on bringing fans back to the TD Garden, and their supporters will have to be patient for an update on the same.
#3 Brooklyn Nets
Arena: Barclays Center
The Nets announced their preseason home game (vs. the Wizards on Nov. 13) will be played without fans. However, they still haven't announced their status regarding 2020-21 NBA regular season games.
#4 Charlotte Hornets
Arena: Spectrum Center
The Hornets announced on November 30 that they will hold home games without fans when the 2020-21 NBA season begins. In a statement, the team said it remains “optimistic that conditions will improve in the coming months.” The Hornets hope to have fans in attendance later this season.
#5 Chicago Bulls
Arena: United Center
The Chicago Bulls are yet to officially announce their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
#6 Cleveland Cavaliers
Arena: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't made an announcement regarding allowing fans back. Supporters must wait to get a clear picture on the franchise's plans.
#7 Dallas Mavericks
Arena: American Airlines Center
The Dallas Mavericks haven't made their stance clear on bringing fans back to the American Airlines Center. Their supporters will have to be patient and wait for an update.
#8 Denver Nuggets
Arena: Ball Arena
The Denver Nuggets haven't announced any plans to host fans for the 2020-21 NBA season in their arena. An official announcement is expected to be made soon, confirming the team will not allow fans into their stadium.
#9 Detroit Pistons
Arena: Little Caesars Arena
The Detroit Pistons are yet to officially announce their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
#10 Golden State Warriors
Arena: Chase Center
The Golden State Warriors haven't made an official announcement highlighting their stance on fan attendance. However, owner Joe Lacob has expressed a strong desire to allow fans to return. He earlier mentioned that the franchise is working on obtaining the required permits for bringing fans back to the Chase Center.
#11 Houston Rockets
Arena: Toyota Center
The Rockets have not made their stance clear on welcoming fans to the Toyota Center for the 2020-21 NBA season. However, Rockets CEO Tad Brown recently revealed that the team is looking to make it happen later during the regular season.
#12 Indiana Pacers
Arena: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
The Indiana Pacers announced their preseason home game against the Philadelphia 76ers, on Nov 18, will be played without fans. They are yet to officially announce their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
#13 LA Clippers
Arena: Staples Center
The LA Clippers haven't made an announcement regarding bringing fans back. Fans will have to wait to get an idea of the franchise's future plans.
#14 LA Lakers
Arena: Staples Center
The LA Lakers announced on November 11 that 2020-21 NBA regular season games at the Staples Center will be held without fans until further notice. The team says it plans to work with state and local officials to 'come up with a plane to safely welcome fans back to Staples Center,' while adhering to state, local, and NBA guidelines.
#15 Memphis Grizzlies
Arena: FedEx Forum
The Memphis Grizzlies haven't made their stance clear on allowing fans back into the FedEx Forum, and their supporters will have to be patient to get an update on the same.
#16 Miami Heat
Arena: American Airlines Arena
The Miami Heat haven't announced any plans to host fans for the 2020-21 NBA season in their arena. An announcement is expected to come soon from their management in the near future. The COVID-19 pandemic has heavily affected the state of Florida and it is unlikely that fans will return to the American Airlines Arena any time soon.
#17 Milwaukee Bucks
Arena: Fiserv Forum
The Milwaukee Bucks announced on November 23 that games at Fiserv Forum will be held without fans until further notice, in accordance with state and local guidelines. The Bucks are working on bringing fans back and are expected to do so after they evaluate all the risk factors involved.
#18 Minnesota Timberwolves
Arena: Target Center
The Minnesota Timberwolves are yet to officially announce their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
#19 New Orleans Pelicans
Arena: Smoothie King Center
The New Orleans Pelicans haven't made an announcement regarding allowing fans back. Fans continue to eagerly wait for an update from the management.
#20 New York Knicks
Arena: Madison Square Garden
The New York Knicks are yet to officially announce their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
#21 Oklahoma City Thunder
Arena: Chesapeake Energy Arena
The OKC Thunder announced on November 30 that they will begin the season by playing games at the Chesapeake Energy Arena without fans in an effort to exercise an abundance of caution to help control the spread of the virus in the community.
The team assured fans that it continues to monitor and evaluate the situation to determine when supporters can return to the NBA home games.
#22 Orlando Magic
Arena: Amway Center
The Orlando Magic announced their preseason schedule on November 27 and revealed information on potential limited capacity audience for the upcoming games will be announced soon. They are yet to officially announce their home game attendance plans for the NBA 2020-21 regular season.
#23 Philadelphia 76ers
Arena: Wells Fargo Center
The Philadelphia 76ers haven't made their stance clear on allowing fans back to the Wells Fargo Center. The franchise is expected to make a statement by next week.
#24 Phoenix Suns
Arena: Talking Stick Resort Arena
The Phoenix Suns haven't made an announcement on welcoming the fans back. However, the management is expected to arrive at a decision in the next few days.
#25 Portland Trail Blazers
Arena: Moda Center
The Portland Trail Blazers are yet to officially announce their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
#26 Sacramento Kings
Arena: Golden 1 Center
The Sacramento Kings haven't made their stance clear on bringing fans back to the Golden 1 Center. Supporters will have to be patient and wait for an update on the same.
#27 San Antonio Spurs
Arena: AT&T Center
The San Antonio Spurs have not officially announced their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
#28 Toronto Raptors
Arena: Scotiabank Arena
The Raptors announced on November 20 that they will not be playing home games at the Scotiabank Arena because of the travel restrictions imposed by the Canadian government.
Instead, the Toronto Raptors will start the 2020-21 NBA season playing home games in Tampa, Florida. Team president Masai Ujiri said in a statement the team is planning for a safe return to play in Toronto, provided they can do so while adhering to all public health measures in Canada.
#29 Utah Jazz
Arena: Vivint Home Smart Arena
The Utah Jazz announced on November 24, that the team will play 2020-21 NBA regular season home games at the Vivint Home Smart Arena with a limited number of fans. Meanwhile, all preseason games will be played without fans in attendance.
The arena will reopen with a seating capacity of 1,500 and limited suite-level seating for regular season games. The team is also planning to enforce several social and physical distancing measures, including face masks for all fans above 2 years of age..
#30 Washington Wizards
Arena: Capital One Arena
The Washington Wizards have not officially announced their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
The Washington Wizards have not officially announced their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 NBA regular season.