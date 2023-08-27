Team USA vs Greece Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

Team USA and Greece are set to face off in Group C action at the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Monday. Both teams are looking to gain control of the group and bolster their chances of advancing to the second round. Let's preview the exciting matchup, complete with game prediction, odds, rosters and more.

The Americans got off to a rocky start in their game against New Zealand on Saturday. They were down 10 points early in the first quarter before coming alive and taking control of the game. Paolo Banchero led the way for Team USA with 21 points and four rebounds in their 99-72 win.

On the other hand, Greece used a fourth-quarter surge to blowout Jordan and get the 92-71 victory. Greece outscored Jordan 26-11 in the final period to earn the well-deserved win. Giannoulis Larentzakis had a team-high 19 points while Ioannis Papapetrou added 13 points.

2023 FIBA World Cup game preview

Monday's game will be the fifth time Team USA and Greece will meet on the international stage since 2006. Greece last won against the United States at the 2006 FIBA World Cup. Team USA has claimed the last three games, one of which was at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

In their friendly game earlier this month, the Americans easily defeated Greece 108-86. However, exhibition games are far different from real games but Team USA has the advantage.

They are a team filled with NBA stars while Greece currently has one NBA player on their roster, Thanasis Antetokounmpo. His brother and two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was unable to get cleared for the FIBA World Cup after undergoing a minor knee procedure.

Team USA vs. Greece FIBA World Cup prediction and odds

Team USA is the overwhelming favorite to win the game against Greece on Monday. Greece would have had a better shot at an upset if Giannis Antetokounmpo was healthy.

Nevertheless, Austin Reaves will likely get another huge ovation from the Filipino crowd. Anthony Edwards is due for a huge game while Paolo Banchero would want to build upon his great performance against New Zealand.

Over/Under: 178.5 (O: -110, U: -110)

Against The Spread: Team USA -22.5 (-110), Greece +22.5 (-110)

Team USA's roster

Paolo Banchero

Mikal Bridges

Jalen Brunson

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Josh Hart

Brandon Ingram

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Cam Johnson

Walker Kessler

Bobby Portis

Austin Reaves

Greece's roster

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Eleftherios Bochoridis

Manos Chatzidakis

Giannoulis Larentzakis

Michalis Lountzis

Konstantinos Mitoglou

Dimitris Moraitis

Georgios Papagiannis

Kostas Papanikolaou

Ioannis Papapetrou

Nikos Rogkavopoulos

Thomas Walkup

