“Thank you for giving a kid from South Bend a chance to come play for your program” - Jaden Ivey thanks Purdue coach Matt Painter after declaring for the 2022 NBA draft

Purdue Boilermakers sophomore Jaden Ivey announced Thursday that he is taking the next step in his journey by declaring for the NBA draft.

Ivey was viewed as a lottery pick before the season. The 6-foot-4 guard has since emerged as one of the most fascinating prospects and is expected to be picked in the top five.

Ivey expressed his appreciation in a Twitter post that also thanked Purdue coach Matt Painter:

“Thank you for giving a kid from South Bend (Indiana) a chance to come play for your program.”

Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey dazzled fans all season. One of the nation's most dangerous transition players, Ivey stands out for his rare combination of explosiveness and athleticism. It doesn't take much for Ivey to find an open window and then explode up the court for a high-flying dunk.

As the predraft process begins to unfold, there has been speculation that Ivey could be a darkhorse candidate to be selected first in June. Although the debate over the top selection will continue to rise, Ivey is expected to hear his name within the top four picks.

Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass Jaden Ivey officially announces he'll be entering the draft. From under 40% shooting as a freshman to practically a lock top-five pick as a sophomore. Incredible jump with so much room to improve. Jaden Ivey officially announces he'll be entering the draft. From under 40% shooting as a freshman to practically a lock top-five pick as a sophomore. Incredible jump with so much room to improve.

The talented guard averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 46.0%, including 35.8% from 3-point range. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection. He showed strong improvement from his freshman season, when he averaged 11.1 ppg and 1.9 apg.

Ivey has the potential to be a star at the NBA level. Becoming a more consistent outside shooter would make him even more of a dangerous threat.

Ivey's long-distance 3-point shot didn't fall as No. 3 seed Purdue fell 67-64 to the NCAA Tournament's Cinderella, No. 15 seed Saint Peter's, in the Sweet 16.

Ivey's mother, Niele Ivey, was an All-American and 2001 national champion at Notre Dame. She was a second-round pick in the 2001 WNBA draft. She gave birth to Jaden in February 2002 and weaved her WNBA and international career around raising her son. A former Notre Dame assistant, she now coaches the Fighting Irish.

Niele Ivey was in attendance for Purdue's Sweet 16 loss in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, before coaching Notre Dame in the Sweet 16 the next day. N.C. State rallied to beat Notre Dame 66-63 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

His father, Javin Hunter, played wide receiver at Notre Dame and was a sixth-round pick in the 2002 NFL draft.

