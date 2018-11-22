Dear Vince Carter: Thank you for 25,000

Vince Carter in action during the Toronto Raptors v Atlanta Hawks game

Eight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter re-wrote the history books on Wednesday night when he became the 22nd player to hit the 25,000-point plateau. And mind you, he did it in style.

Known for his sterling exploits in the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, Carter received a pass from Kevin Huerter before squeezing past defenders for the jam. On top of that, he did it against his former team, the Toronto Raptors.

Carter went on to finish with 14 points, five boards and one dime on a 124-108 loss against the hot-streaking Raptors, who are currently leading the league with a 15-4 (win-loss) record.

From a fan's standpoint, it was an absolutely lovely moment. To see your childhood hero achieve such an accomplishment, even if it's just on television, is a feeling that is truly overwhelming.

It was moving, touching, captivating, amazing. The emotions are so deep that I can't find the right word to express it.

Carter, a 6-foot-6 guard from the University of North Carolina, has come a long way since he scored his first points in the league. He's an old statesman now. He's the kind of person you ask for advice, pointers on surviving the hectic 82-game schedule.

But don't get me wrong; Carter can still get up there with the best of them.

He can still score 30 on a given night. Remember when he torched LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers last season? Simply put, great players like Carter always leave a little in the tank to remind us how great they were.

As he turns 42 next year, it is most likely that Carter that will finally hang up his sneakers after this season is over. And a 50-point game on his farewell would be a fitting end to his illustrious career. It is a Herculean task, but definitely possible.

Nonetheless, Thank You, Vince.

Sincerely,

Your Fans