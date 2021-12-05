“That had me so excited man, seeing him playing like that” - Draymond Green hyped after watching Klay Thompson play for the Santa Cruz Warriors as the latter nears his return

The band is finally coming together, as Draymond Green and the rest of the Golden State Warriors look forward to the return of Klay Thompson. It has been a harrowing two years for the Warriors, who have been without their sharpshooter in that period.

On the most recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, Draymond Green had a chat with Andre Iguodala and they talked about several things, including the 2015 NBA Finals MVP giving tips on how to guard LeBron James. Meanwhile, they also discussed Klay Thompson and his return.

Iggy liked the Warriors' chances with Klay on the floor and was excited about his return. The host and fellow teammate was quick to chip in as he had to play the last two years without Klay Thompson. He said:

"When I saw that video, when they showed us that, like, what the hell. What people don't know is, the video that they saw, he hit his first six shots of the scrimmage. ... He hit six straight and you know that was in the first 10 possessions because you know Klay -- he hit that first one, Klay's not gonna just let you lose him when he's hitting shots. He's going to get the ball. You know those first six buckets absolutely came within six of the first 10 possessions of that scrimmage."

Draymond Green continued:

"That had me so excited, man, seeing him playing like that. Obviously, we're playing well but just on his journey, it's beautiful to see. I am extremely excited about Klay coming back, I know we all are. Yes, we're playing great but you add Klay Thompson to the fold, and then [James] Wiseman back to the fold -- I like where we're at."

Klay Thompson sustained an ACL injury in the 2019 NBA Finals, which saw him sit out the rest of the 2019-20 season. During the 2020 offseason, he injured his Achilles, which ended his campaign before he even started. However, he is scheduled to return to the fold in January at the latest.

How does Klay Thompson's return impact the Golden State Warriors?

Pundits have given their takes, and social media has been buzzing following what will be a game-changing moment for the Warriors this season. Led by Stephen Curry, the team is already playing great basketball, but Klay Thompson's addition could be a guarantee of another championship.

The shooting guard has not played competitive basketball in two years, which will mean he will come out a bit slow. But with videos released of his scrimmage, the Splash Brother has not lost his shooting stroke.

While Klay Thompson is an adept three-point shooter, he is also an incredible defender. Again, he might not move as freely as he once did given the nature of the injuries sustained, but as soon as he gets some playtime under his legs, he will undoubtedly be a boost to the already superior Warriors defense. The team currently leads the league in defensive rating and has only lost four games so far.

The Warriors are currently the best team in the NBA, but they will get better with the return of Klay Thompson. Given Steph's incredible shooting and Green's stellar defense, adding Klay to the mix will create an unstoppable Warriors team.

