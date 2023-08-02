The bizarre story of BASEDGOD's curse on Kevin Durant and how he lifted it

Kevin Durant has got involved in multiple trade sagas over his career, but he has also got involved in a bizarre story, which was about a curse.

Curses and sports always go hand in hand. Even though it is impossible to measure the authenticity of any perceived curses and while the majority of people don't believe in them in the modern world, fans can go crazy every time a negative trend is noticed.

One of the most infamous curses in the world of sports had to do with NBA superstar Kevin Durant and rapper Lil B.

Lil B has been a popular Bay Area rapper, known for his loyal fan base and online presence, as well as his music. His strange persona toes the line between rap superstar and viral sensation, and has created the BasedGod persona.

One prevalent way that Lil B feeds this persona is through his curses. Any time somebody is perceived to have disrespected Lil B, he places a curse on them unless they take it back.

Over the past decade or so, the BasedGod blessing and curses have reached at least half the NBA at some point to varying degrees of success, most notably his hometown Golden State Warriors.

Kevin Durant found himself on the opposite end of all this, though. In 2011, Durant took to Twitter to express his distaste in Lil B’s music. Anyone who has followed Lil B throughout his career knows that was a huge mistake, and the rapper went on to respond as one would expect him to, with a curse.

Lil B THE BASEDGOD @LILBTHEBASEDGOD



"THE BASEDGODS CURSE"

ON DURANT - Lil B KEVIN DURANT WILL NEVER WIN THE TITLE AFTER HE SAID "LIL B" IS A WACK RAPPER,"THE BASEDGODS CURSE" #THEBASEDGODSCURSE ON DURANT - Lil B

Kevin Durant, one of the best NBA players of all-time, struggled a lot before winning his two championships in 2017 and 2018. Even though he was part of a great OKC Thunder, he never won a title with them, losing to the Miami Heat in the 2012 NBA Finals.

He never made it back to the finals, even though the Thunder remained a legit title contender, until he decided to leave in 2016.

In 2016, the team held a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals against Lil B’s favorite team, the Warriors, and quickly blew it up. Durant then did the unthinkable and joined the Warriors.

Kevin Durant's back-to-back titles with the Warriors and the lift of the curse

Following Kevin Durant's move to the Bay Area, Lil B took to Twitter to welcome him and officially lifted the curse. Durant went on to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers twice and win the first two rings of his career, along with back-to-back NBA Finals MVP awards.

Lil B THE BASEDGOD @LILBTHEBASEDGOD "The BasedGod" wants to speak,As life unravels and superstars make decisions that change lifes, welcome home KD the curse is lifted - Lil B

Even though the curse had nothing to do with Durant's failure to go all the way and claim championships, Lil B provided an entertaining way to feed this trend, as fans always love such negative trends.

Now ready for his first full season with the Phoenix Suns, Durant has his sights set on winning his third NBA championship and prove once again that he is one of the best players in the world.

