What the Kawhi Leonard-DeMar DeRozan trade means for the Spurs and the Raptors

Kawhi and DeMar in their now-former uniforms

As the deal is finalized for the trade between the Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs involving Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan, we look at the various aspects of the trade and what it means for both teams as well as the greater NBA landscape.

Perhaps the most important takeaway is that a top-3 player in the league is moving from the West to the East. Kawhi Leonard moving to Toronto will definitely add depth to the Eastern Conference in terms of talent especially since a certain LeBron James moved to the West.

The Toronto Raptors gain an elite wing player who is also a former Defensive Player of the Year and NBA Finals MVP. He is a remarkable talent upgrade over the outgoing DeRozan who was himself an All-Star. The balance of power, which is tilted towards the West, became a little less so with this trade.

The biggest gainers are definitely the Toronto Raptors albeit with a few caveats. The most important of these is Kawhi's health and recovery from the injury that kept him out for most of last season. The Raptors have bet big on Kawhi returning to his former self and it remains to be seen if he can recapture his former glory.

Another important aspect to consider is the fact that Kawhi is essentially a one-year rental much in the way Paul George was a year ago for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The fact that he re-signed with the Thunder should give the Raptors confidence that a successful season can convince Kawhi to do the same.

But it is not a sure thing considering the fact that Kawhi wants to play in LA and could be headed for one of the two LA teams next season. The third factor is losing DeRozan who formed a formidable backcourt partnership with Kyle Lowry. It's tough to say at this point if Kawhi will be able to fit in with the team in the same way.

As for the San Antonio Spurs, the deal represents the best value they could've gotten for Kawhi after his trade value dipped due to his transfer request and also lingering injury concerns. DeMar DeRozan, while being a lower tier player than Kawhi is an excellent fit for the Spurs system in terms of his playing style and personality.

The Spurs also get to offload Danny Green's contract which was becoming costly due to his decreased offensive production. They also get a future 1st round pick which could be a decent utility. Losing Leonard who seemed like the best replacement for Tim Duncan is a big blow but at least with this trade, the Spurs can remain competitive in the West and look to rebuild for the future.

One factor that both teams should be concerned about is that neither player really likes where he's heading. For both players, it means leaving the only organization that they have ever played with. DeRozan's comments on his Instagram handle leave little doubt regarding his feelings about leaving Toronto and his partnership with Lowry. Kawhi too has been hoping to play in the warm weather of LA and would not be looking forward to the Canadian cold.

All in all, it is a good deal for both teams. The Spurs can look to rebuilding around Aldridge and DeRozan. The Raptors can focus on more immediate goals such as winning the Eastern Conference and possibly heading to the NBA Finals.

They will face stiff competition from the Celtics and the 76ers but are in a stronger position than they were in, a year ago. The Los Angeles Lakers had cooled their interest in Kawhi and are possibly banking on getting him as a free agent next season. The trade changes the landscape of the NBA in many ways and it is for us to wait and watch eagerly for the next season to find exactly how.