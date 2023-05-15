“The most the Lakers can offer outright is 4-years, a bit over $50M" - Shams Charania reflects on Lakers star's offseason situation

Austin Reaves has been a breakout star for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. He has continued his hot streak in the playoffs. Reaves is averaging 15.4 points per game in the playoffs so far.

NBA insider Shams Charania says Reaves will get paid this offseason if he continues playing at this level.

“The more Austin Reaves plays, the more he will make. He is showing himself to be a top-three, top-four option on this team,” said Charania.

Reaves will be a restricted free agent this summer. He will have a qualifying offer with a base salary of $2.1 million for next season.

Charania detailed what the Lakers can do to keep Reaves next season.

“The most the Lakers can offer outright is 4-years, a bit over 50 million. At this point, that has to be a lock,” said Charania.

Charania also said that the Lakers may have to match a larger offer. Reaves may attempt to see what the market can offer him.

“If you are Austin Reaves, what can you get out in the marketplace? I think more and more teams around the league with cap space, like the Rockets and the Spurs, have to look at a guy like that,” said Charania.

Lakers offseason moves

A team with more cap space could offer Reaves more money. The Lakers may struggle to match since they have so much money already tied up in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The two stars are set to make $87.2 million next season.

“There is a concern for the Lakers that he could get an offer sheet way higher than 50 million,” said Charania.

Reaves is at an attractive age and level of development as well.

“He is not old, he is not super young either. He is kind of in the middle of the pack age range,” said Charania.

The Lakers must also make choices on other young players on their roster. This summer, Rui Hachimura will be a restricted free agent. Both Lonnie Walker and D'Angelo Russell were playoff contributors and will be unrestricted free agents this offseason.

In the Western Conference finals, Reaves and the Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets. The series kicks off on Tuesday with Game 1.

