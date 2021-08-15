The legend of LeBronto: Looking back how LeBron James' domination of Toronto Raptors changed the city's name for the fans

The Toronto Raptors were at the receiving end of LeBron James' most dominant era in the NBA. As a result, the NBA community renamed an entire city following James' successive dominance of the franchise.

LeBron James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers and was determined to bring championships to his home city. However, he had to go through the Raptors on several occasions, but did so in exquisite fashion.

While LeBron James has had dominant spells against arguably every franchise in the NBA, his record against the Toronto Raptors has been particularly sublime over the years. As a result, the term 'LeBronto' was coined.

How did LeBron James' dominance of the Toronto Raptors caused a name change?

LeBron James (#23) against the Toronto Raptors

Toronto were dubbed LeBronto in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference second-round after LeBron James put 31 points past the Raptors in three quarters. As the third quarter came to an end, ESPN's Mark Jones ushered the home fans into the break with the statement:

"We'll be back to LeBronto for the fourth quarter after this."

Toronto will now forever be known as LeBronto pic.twitter.com/5dLPjTmoAF — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 4, 2018

Fans wasted no time jumping on the trend, as every tweet regarding the Cavaliers from then on out was branded with the hashtag. He ended the game with 43 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds.

LeBron James has an impressive 12-2 record against the Raptors in three consecutive postseasons. Although the Cavaliers had problems overcoming the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, they overwhelmingly bossed the Eastern Conference.

The last time the Toronto Raptors overcame LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers was in 2016 after they came back from a 2-0 deficit in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Cavaliers closed the game in Game 6 in front of the Raptors' home fans and pop star Drake.

In 2017, LeBron James was flat-out disrespectful from the opening tip. He made things look so easy and was close to rewarding himself with a sip of beer after almost running over the beer lady. Bron averaged 36 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the series.

LeBron James against the Raptors in the #NBAPlayoffs in the last three seasons:



2016: 4-2, 26.0 PPG/8.5 RPG/6.7 APG

2017: 4-0, 36.0 PPG/8.3 RPG/5.3 APG

2018: 4-0, 34.0 PPG/8.3 RPG/11.3 APG pic.twitter.com/acbhyMa3vV — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 8, 2018

Things took a turn for the worse in 2018, as LeBron James put the final nail in the Toronto Raptors' coffin. He completed a three-peat against the Raptors in fine fashion, forcing ESPN's broadcaster to rename the city after him.

Although the Cavaliers came off a grueling 7-game series against the Indiana Pacers in the first round, they made quick work of the Raptors in the second round. LeBron James and the Cavs made the no. 1 seeded Raptors look like they were absolute novices.

The series ended in a sweep as LeBron James could not be stopped. Although he struggled in Game 1, his teammates stepped up and made good use of the eleven assists he created. He averaged 34 points, 8.3 rebounds and 11.1 assists in the series.

LeBron James' dominance not only caused a name change, but also inspired changes from the Raptors' front office. DeMar DeRozan was traded for Kawhi Leonard, and their head coach, Dwayne Casey, who won NBA coach of the year in the same season, was also parted with.

