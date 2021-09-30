The legend of Rajon Rondo: Looking back at his NBA resume, championships won, and expectations from him in the 2021-22 season

Rajon Rondo is entering his 16th season in the NBA and remains one of the best active point guards in the league. Although he currently functions as a rotation player, having a sixth man that can efficiently orchestrate the offense while the starters take a breather is always appreciated.

Scoring is not Rajon Rondo's strongest suit as he has a career average of 10 points per game. However, having a player like Rondo on the team will bring about a seamless flow on offense.

Social media buzzed with dismay after the LA Clippers' elimination from the 2021 NBA playoffs as many believed Rajon Rondo was not dependable for the team. It was doubly frustrating because Lou Williams, who he was traded for, seemed to have had a better outing with the Atlanta Hawks.

Regardless, Rondo is an elite facilitator and will be plying his trade with the LA Lakers for the 2021-22 NBA season.

Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane Rondo said he texted a thank you to LeBron and AD for vouching for him coming back to the Lakers. Said he knew he wouldn't be here if they weren't on board with it. Rondo said he texted a thank you to LeBron and AD for vouching for him coming back to the Lakers. Said he knew he wouldn't be here if they weren't on board with it.

Looking at Rajon Rondo's NBA resume

The Phoenix Suns selected Rajon Rondo with the 21st overall pick in the 2006 NBA draft but immediately traded him to the Boston Celtics. He made an impact in his sophomore season to help them win the NBA title alongside Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen.

Rajon Rondo's effort on both ends of the court earned him several accolades, especially during his nine-year stint with the Celtics. In 2010, he registered 2.3 steals per game to earn him the NBA steals leader that year. Although he posted the same average the following season, he came in second place behind Chris Paul.

Furthermore, Rajon Rondo has won two NBA titles, with the second one coming twelve years later during his run with the LA Lakers. Although he came from the bench in 45 of his 48 appearances for purple and gold, he was the team's second-best creator, averaging five assists.

Added to his two NBA rings, Rajon Rondo has led the league in assists (2012, 2013, 2016), steals (2010), made four All-Star appearances and four All-Defensive team selections.

What does the Laker family expect from Rondo during the 2021-22 NBA season?

LeBron James has basically evolved into a point guard, but there is no harm in having another distributor on the team that can pick out any of the numerous elite scorers the Lakers are fielding for the 2021-22 NBA season.

Rajon Rondo played a key role off the bench in their 2020 triumph and the Lakers are hopeful for the same level of production on both ends of the court.

Also Read

The Athletic @TheAthletic Rajon Rondo is officially back with the Lakers, the team announced on Tuesday.



Rondo’s postseason championship run with the Lakers in 2020 🏆:



◻️ 24.7 MPG

◻️ 8.9 PPG

◻️ 6.6 APG

◻️ 4.3 RPG

◻️ 1.4 SPG

◻️ 45.5% FG, 40% 3-PT Rajon Rondo is officially back with the Lakers, the team announced on Tuesday.



Rondo’s postseason championship run with the Lakers in 2020 🏆:



◻️ 24.7 MPG

◻️ 8.9 PPG

◻️ 6.6 APG

◻️ 4.3 RPG

◻️ 1.4 SPG

◻️ 45.5% FG, 40% 3-PT https://t.co/LT6uNfTx6s

Meanwhile, his age could be a downside to his signing, being that the Lakers continue to add considerably older players to their roster. The 35-year-old is undoubtedly not as quick as he once was, but the chance of getting "Playoff Rondo" to feature was not one Rob Pelinka was going to miss out on after he was bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Edited by Rohit Mishra