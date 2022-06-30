The man who convinced Michael Jordan to stay with Nike: Exploring the legacy of Tinker Hatfield

The Jordan Brand, Nike and the NBA have had a long and colorful history because of two men - Michael Jordan and Tinker Hatfield. They have been interlinked ever since the North Carolina superstar decided to wear “The Swoosh” over any other footwear starting in 1984.

Recently, reports came out that Jordan’s brand topped $5 billion in annual earnings for the first time. MJ pockets $150 million-plus annually out of royalties, which nearly doubles his NBA career salary. Jordan’s $94 million in 15 seasons of pro basketball is laughable by today’s market.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano



That means Michael Jordan made $150M+ from Nike last year alone—or nearly 2x his career NBA earnings.



The part you didn't know?



Without this man, it would've never happened.



Here's the story The Jordan Brand just crossed $5 billion in annual revenue for the first time.That means Michael Jordan made $150M+ from Nike last year alone—or nearly 2x his career NBA earnings.The part you didn't know?Without this man, it would've never happened.Here's the story The Jordan Brand just crossed $5 billion in annual revenue for the first time.That means Michael Jordan made $150M+ from Nike last year alone—or nearly 2x his career NBA earnings.The part you didn't know?Without this man, it would've never happened.Here's the story 👇 https://t.co/JBKzu1NqLJ

Behind the major storyline is the man who worked behind the scenes back then and continues to cast his shadow on Nike and the Jordan Brand. If not for Tinker Hatfield, long-considered the sneaker god, footwear and NBA history could have been unimaginably different.

Champs Sports @champssports Happy Birthday to one of the sneaker goats, Tinker Hatfield! Happy Birthday to one of the sneaker goats, Tinker Hatfield! https://t.co/pAM3mFgkr1

Hatfield took on the pressure of designing a shoe for Michael Jordan, the "Jordan III," after the creator of the first two editions left Nike. Before working on the third version of MJ’s shoe, the innovative designer had already made a name for himself with the Air Max 1.

To get the most electrifying basketball player ever to sign up, Tinker Hatfield gambled and won, allowing Nike to ultimately win big. It’s a wager that’s been paying off for almost four decades now.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano 9) With MJ ready to leave Nike, Phil Knight called in Tinker Hatfield to present his design.



But here's the best part.



Despite being told no by Nike, Hatfield designed the Air Jordan III with the Jumpman logo instead of the patented Nike Swoosh.



"No one knew I was doing that.” 9) With MJ ready to leave Nike, Phil Knight called in Tinker Hatfield to present his design.But here's the best part.Despite being told no by Nike, Hatfield designed the Air Jordan III with the Jumpman logo instead of the patented Nike Swoosh."No one knew I was doing that.” https://t.co/YLw1dWFq8t

Hatfield introduced the Jumpman logo to Michael Jordan instead of the iconic and patented “Swoosh.” The move was exactly what the NBA All-Star was looking for as Nike was practically building a shoe and a brand for the young superstar.

Jordan had input on the design and production of the shoe until it was released in 1988. The iconic free-throw line dunk that gave him the NBA Slam Dunk title against Dominique Wilkins showed the Jordan III in its full glory.

Audiense @AudienseCo @Nike released a filter like you’ve never seen before: they recreated Michael Jordan in all his glory flying through the air for his 1988 free throw dunk and released it as a Snapchat AR filter. They then made it possible to purchase the Air Jordan III. .@Nike released a filter like you’ve never seen before: they recreated Michael Jordan in all his glory flying through the air for his 1988 free throw dunk and released it as a Snapchat AR filter. They then made it possible to purchase the Air Jordan III. https://t.co/wSdgMvIfeO

The shoe has been a huge part of Michael Jordan’s NBA career as well. In 1988, MJ won two of the NBA’s biggest awards, the MVP and the Defensive Player of the Year. He was the first player to win both awards in the same year.

Only Hakeem Olajuwon and current Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo have accomplished the same feat since then.

The Jordan Brand remains a staple among NBA players long after Michael Jordan's retirement

Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, who are three of today's biggest NBA stars, wear the Jordan Brand. [Photo: Sporting News]

Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic are superstars who officially wear the Jordan Brand. Michael Jordan remains one of the biggest reasons why many of them signed up to endorse the brand.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport @brkicks



The Pelicans star spoke with



Watch the full interview here: Zion Williamson unveiled his first signature shoe as Jordan Brand’s first Gen Z signature athleteThe Pelicans star spoke with @TaylorRooks about everything that inspired the “Zion 1”Watch the full interview here: bit.ly/3ar58Is Zion Williamson unveiled his first signature shoe as Jordan Brand’s first Gen Z signature athlete 🎨🔥 @brkicksThe Pelicans star spoke with @TaylorRooks about everything that inspired the “Zion 1”Watch the full interview here: bit.ly/3ar58Is https://t.co/jzsnMUTygF

There are numerous other NBA players who, from time to time, roll out vintage Jordans as part of their ensemble. Jordan retired more than 20 years ago, but his shoes and what they represent continue to be a big part of basketball.

The NBA and the Jordan Brand’s partnership will likely be a constant for many more years to come. Legends will be born and star in the Jumpman logo. Michael Jordan’s name will continue to be extremely popular even for upcoming players who are still in school.

There is one G.O.A.T debate that is as lopsided as any in NBA history. Tinker Hatfield sits on the throne of the sneaker world. His story and mystique are inedible parts of the Jordan Brand that’ll keep on delivering.

