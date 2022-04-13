“The next step for Cunningham is leading this historic franchise back to where it belongs” - James L. Edwards on Cade Cunningham becoming a franchise player for the Pistons

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons had a predictably difficult season, but James L. Edwards believes the rookie star could revitalize the franchise.

Cunningham's strong season has him under consideration for Rookie of the Year, but Detroit, on the whole, did not improve much from last season.

Cunningham's addition led to Detroit three more wins (23-59) but the team also played 10 more games than last season (20-52). Still, there's hope he will elevate the franchise more in his second year.

Edwards wrote about the future of Cunningham and Detroit in The Athletic:

"The next step for Cunningham is leading this historic franchise back to where it belongs. With baby steps, of course. Cunningham came into his rookie year with lofty goals, like making the playoffs right out of the gate. He learned that winning at this level isn’t as simple as just wanting it.

"Everyone wants that. What separates the good teams from the bad ones is doing what it takes every day."

Cunningham had lofty goals, which saw a reality check as the season went along.

Brad Galli @BradGalli Cade Cunningham is beyond his years. Reflecting on his rookie season, he admitted he couldn't sleep after games.



"This first year is so crazy because I've dreamt of all this stuff. I never imagined that I was actually be on the court with Kevin Durant, going at him," he said. Cade Cunningham is beyond his years. Reflecting on his rookie season, he admitted he couldn't sleep after games."This first year is so crazy because I've dreamt of all this stuff. I never imagined that I was actually be on the court with Kevin Durant, going at him," he said. https://t.co/CMdFsL7Ofw

Still, his first season did show signs of an elite future for the Detroit star, and he is receiving comparisons to Larry Bird in terms of his ceiling. To meet those expectations and his expectations, he, of course, will need to develop.

Cade Cunningham's first season with the Detroit Pistons

Cunningham had a solid first year for the Pistons, despite the lack of team success.

In Cade Cunningham's first year with the Detroit Pistons, the team's culture seems to be improving with the new face of the franchise.

"Cunningham sat in front of media members on Monday afternoon as one of the NBA’s best rookies in a loaded first-year field," The Athletic's James L. Edwards wrote. "He’d asserted himself as a franchise player.

"Only nine other rookies in NBA history have attained his averages of 17.4 points, 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds, and eight of them walked away from their inaugural seasons by winning the Rookie of the Year award."

While the Rookie of the Year award hasn't been announced, Cunningham is receiving a push from prominent analysts to be at least on the All-Rookie first team.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA Here’s how I voted for the NBA’s All-Rookie teams. No positions for this award. Ordered alphabetically by first name:



First Team

Cade Cunningham

Evan Mobley

Franz Wagner

Herb Jones

Scottie Barnes



Second Team

Ayo Dosunmu

Bones Hyland

Jalen Green

Josh Giddey

Ziaire Williams Here’s how I voted for the NBA’s All-Rookie teams. No positions for this award. Ordered alphabetically by first name:First TeamCade CunninghamEvan MobleyFranz WagnerHerb JonesScottie BarnesSecond TeamAyo DosunmuBones HylandJalen GreenJosh GiddeyZiaire Williams

Regardless of whether or not he wins Rookie of the Year, Cunningham appears to be the Pistons' new face. Now, he must prove he can lead them back to the top of the NBA. The franchise has missed the playoffs in 10 of the past 12 seasons.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein

LIVE POLL Q. Should Cade Cunningham be the Rookie of the Year? Yes No 2 votes so far