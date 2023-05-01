"There was no way he was gonna allow us to lose that game" - Draymond Green reflects on Steph Curry's mindset before Game 7

Steph Curry was a man on a mission in Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings. He scored 50 points on 20-for-38 shooting, helping his team advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

The Golden State Warriors superstar was reportedly upset after losing Game 6. Before the final game of the series, Curry told his teammates to either lock in or stay home.

"You're making a commitment to do whatever it takes," Curry told his team. "Prepare your mind and body for this opportunity we have. We got embarrassed the other night, and we never f**king going out like that."

Draymond Green, Curry's teammate, knew that the point guard was going to have an amazing performance in Game 7.

Draymond Green praised Steph Curry for his impressive 50-point performance

The Golden State Warriors suffered one of their rare losses at home in Game 6. They had the opportunity to close out the series and send the Sacramento Kings home, but they folded.

However, they came out with guns blazing in the second half of Game 7. Steph Curry was locked in and delivered one of the greatest playoff games of all time.

As soon as Draymond Green heard Curry's speech before the game, he knew that his teammate was going to have a great game. However, even he didn't expect Curry to drop 50 points.

@TheVolumeSports Draymond on Steph's speech to the Warriors before Game 7: "I can't say I knew he was gonna come out and get 50 but I knew he was going to come out and do something incredible and there was no way he was gonna allow us to lose that game" Draymond on Steph's speech to the Warriors before Game 7: "I can't say I knew he was gonna come out and get 50 but I knew he was going to come out and do something incredible and there was no way he was gonna allow us to lose that game"@TheVolumeSports https://t.co/ClUdCXm0Py

"When he delivered that speech, I can't say I knew he was gonna come out and get 50, but I knew he was going to come out and do something incredible," the Warriors forward said on his podcast.

"And I knew there was no way he was gonna allow us to lose that game," Green added.

When the final buzzer sounded, the Warriors were up by 20 points, 120-100. In addition to his 50 points, Steph Curry added eight rebounds, six assists and a steal to his stat line. Furthermore, he turned the ball over only once.

Curry's Game 7 performance was historically great (Image via Getty Images)

Thanks to Curry, the Warriors have advanced to the second round where they'll face the LA Lakers. Despite being the sixth-seeded team in the West, the Dubs will have a homecourt advantage throughout the series, which will be massive.

The two teams met four times in the regular season, with the Lakers winning three games. The first game of the series will be played on Tuesday at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Basketball fans will get another series between LeBron James and Steph Curry, which will be incredible. The Warriors are favorites to win the series, but it could easily go to six or seven games.

