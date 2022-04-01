“They better be ready for that punch, left hook, upper cut, and Mike Tyson ear bite, 'cause they coming” - Shaquille O’Neal says Duke will "bring it" vs UNC in the Final 4

The Duke Blue Devils are preparing for a highly anticipated showdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four on Saturday.

The storylines have fans on the edge of their seats, as the two historic rivals will face each other with a berth in the national championship game at stake.

On "The Big Podcast with Shaq," Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal gave his thoughts about the game. He said Duke will be motivated to send a message against North Carolina.

"They're gonna bring it. They better be ready for that punch, left hook, upper cut and Mike Tyson ear bite, 'cause they coming."

Duke prepares for Final Four showdown against North Carolina

Blue Devils standouts Paolo Banchero and Mark Williams

Plenty of drama is building up before the tipoff between unranked North Carolina (28-9) and ninth-ranked Duke (32-6) on Saturday in the Final Four.

It's been an emotional and memorable season for Duke, which was ranked No. 1 at one time. Iconic coach Mike Krzyzewski is in his NCAA-record 13th Final Four trying to end his retirement tour in grand style. And the team, which knocked off Kentucky and Gonzaga in November, has been solid after losing two shockers before the NCAA Tournament began.

The first of those eye-openers was a 94-81 loss to UNC on March 5 that cast a pall over Coach K's final home game.

Duke Men’s Basketball @DukeMBB On that Final Four stage for the 13th time On that Final Four stage for the 13th time 🐐 https://t.co/TeDcVxDda3

Getting Coach K his 10th national championship game appearance won't be easy for Duke, the No. 2 seed from the West.

The rival Tar Heels, the No. 8 seed from the East, have won 16 of their last 19 games, including a second-round victory over defending national champ Baylor. The Bears were a No. 1 seed and ranked fourth.

UNC was 12-6 – with five blowout losses – on Jan. 22, and Duke blasted the Tar Heels 87-67 on Feb. 5. But now the team that was once on the bubble to make the tournament is in its record 21st Final Four, seeking the school's seventh national championship.

The Blue Devils have the talent to beat anyone in the country, and all of those pieces have started to click at the perfect time of the year.

Freshman standout Paolo Banchero has starred as the Blue Devils have been playing at a peak. Duke knocked out Michigan State, 12th-ranked Texas Tech and 17th-ranked Arkansas to reach the Final Four in New Orleans, Louisiana.

