“They have five guys that potentially could be in the NBA next year” - Aaron Torres believes Duke has the best players among Final Four teams

The Duke Blue Devils have had a fantastic NCAA Tournament, befitting the final ride for their iconic coach, Mike Krzyzewski. The team has answered strong challenges from Michigan State, Texas Tech and then Arkansas to reach the school's 17th Final Four.

Krzyzewski has led Duke to an NCAA record 13 of those, but this is his first since 2015. To get back to college basktball's biggest stage, Coach K loaded his roster with young talent, and that move has paid off in his last March Madness.

Duke (32-6), oozing with confidence, faces rival North Carolina (28-9) in the national semifinals Saturday in New Orleans.

On "The Colin Cowherd Podcast," college basketball analyst Aaron Torres praised the Blue Devils:

"Duke has the best coach. Duke has the best players. And ... they have five guys that potentially could be in the NBA next year. They'll certainly be in the NBA at some point."

Duke Blue Devils are starting to click at the perfect time

The Blue Devils are preparing for their Final Four showdown with North Carolina on Saturday.

Despite losing two stunners earlier this month, Duke has been solid in the NCAA Tournament and is one win away from the national championship game.

Duke, ranked third in the final poll of the regular season, could have five players selected in the first round of the 2022 NBA draft.

The roster's prized possession is freshman forward Paolo Banchero, who could be the first pick in June. He was the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year and a first-team All-ACC selection.

Sophomore big man Mark Williams has been one of the most impressive players in the tournament as well and continues to be the defensive anchor. Williams has 16 blocks during the tournament. That ties a Duke tournament record with Shane Battier (2001), who was a defensive force in the NBA.

Williams' sister, Elizabeth, played for Duke and was the No. 4 pick in the 2015 WNBA draft. Elizabeth finished her career with 426 career blocks, which is ninth in NCAA history. Mark, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, has 110 blocks (2.9 per game) this season.

Trevor Keels, Wendell Moore Jr. and fellow star freshman AJ Griffin have are potential draft prospects as well. Keels is a freshman, while Moore is a junior. Banchero, Keels and Griffin all made the All-ACC Rookie Team.

