“They just went out and got a bigger, better Trae Young” - Skip Bayless says the Atlanta Hawks acquiring 1x All-Star is an indictment on Trae Young

Skip Bayless believes Trae Young is being put on trial as the Hawks acquire Dejounte Murray, setting Young in the hot seat.

The analyst believes the Dejounte Murray trade is an indictment on Trae Young.

Bayless outlines:

“They just went out and got a bigger, better Trae Young”

Most assumed this deal was an effort to help Young. He has elevated Atlanta's play over the past couple of years. Young, however, has notably been alone in his progress. Dejounte Murray should help the Hawks take their game to the next level by giving them a second option.

Skip Bayless, however, feels that this trade is an' indictment' on Young rather than a support for him.

The analyst said Murray will display Young's flaws more than it will accent his greatness. Instead of helping Young, Skip believes Murray will become the team's number one option.

If Bayless is correct, Young would become secondary to Murray on the court. The two would either have to adapt to that dynamic or fight for control of the team.

Both Murray and Young play a similar style of basketball. Having them together should be a wonderful thing for Atlanta.

But Bayless explains otherwise:

“[Trae Young] led the whole league in turnovers and he’s a liability on defense. And now you have a 6’4 point guard who led the league in steals, bingo.”

The analyst used this comment to speak against Young's positive impact for the Hawks. Shannon Sharpe disagreed by adding that Young also led his team in points, doubling Murray's average.

But that comes with being the Hawk's only primary scorer. With Murray's arrival, Young's offensive stats could decrease. That would only further highlight his turnover rate and problems on defense.

Murray, who led the league in steals, will improve the weak Atlanta defense. Young can continue to do what he does best while Murray improves the defense.

Skip Bayless' comments are understandable, but any ego issues for Murray and Young are still hypothetical.

As it stands objectively, Young and Murray should mesh well together. Each player complements the other's weaknesses outside where their games overlap.

These two players should elevate the Hawks. Even if Murray's addition is a trial for Young, pressure usually only makes him better. Having in-house competition may be healthy for their growth as individuals and teammates.

