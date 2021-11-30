"They'll have a wide open layup and turn it down just to look for him for a 3" - Eric Bledsoe explains the impact of Steph Curry on the Golden State Warriors offense

The Golden State Warriors have continued to be one of the most impressive teams throughout the opening months of the 2021-22 NBA season. One of the main reasons is superstar guard Stephen Curry, who has quickly become a serious contender for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award. Curry has the Warriors at the top of the standings across the league, as Golden State currently find themselves with a 18-2 record this year.

Curry's play has been sensational as he continues to be a problem for opposing defenders on a nightly basis. The seven-time NBA All-Star and two-time scoring champ has been starting to find his groove in a big way as of late, and opposing teams are still trying to figure out how to stop Curry and the talented Warriors team.

Veteran Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe was asked about how difficult it is to stop a lethal scorer like the Warriors superstar, especially with a player who is so active away from the ball.

"Sometimes you think you have him covered and then...he'll give the ball up and they'll have a wide open layup and turn it down just to look for him for a 3."

Bledsoe even goes into detail about how defenders think Curry is going to be going up for a layup before they realize he's catching a pass for a wide open three instead. It just goes to show how dangerous of a scorer Stephen Curry has developed into over his career in the NBA. Although Curry is known for being one of the most lethal shooters to ever play the game of basketball, it's what he does away from the ball that truly gives the opposition a nightmare on a game-to-game basis.

Curry understands that he can create efficient shooting opportunities by using screens and chaotic movement away from the ball to get him open. That's what has made him such a dangerous player to defend, as the smallest window can lead to Curry getting a wide open three at any moment.

Stephen Curry becoming even more dangerous for opposing defenses

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is on a roll

Production from the Warriors superstar has continued to back up the fact that Curry has transformed himself into one of the most difficult assignments for defenders on a nightly basis. The Warriors continue to put together impressive stretches of play and the wins have started to add up in a hurry. In the last 10 games in which Stephen Curry has been on the court, the Warriors have gone 9-1. During those 10 games, the Warriors superstar has averaged 31.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 46.6% from downtown.

The scariest part of Curry's play as of late has been the fact that the Warriors are getting prepared to welcome back a couple of important parts to their rotation. Both Klay Thompson and young big man James Wiseman have yet to step on the court this year, meaning that teams are going to have even more issues to worry about when it comes to stopping this lethal Warriors offense. It also means that Curry could get even more dangerous with a couple of dangerous weapons being thrown into the mix.

Curry continues to find his groove throughout the impressive opening months of the season for the Warriors, and if he continues to play at this level, it's going to be tough not to consider him a favorite for the league's MVP award.

