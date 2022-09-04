"They're building a future based on him"- NBA analyst asserts athletes had come back stronger after a season-ending injury, says Chet Holmgren should focus on training

Chet Holmgren will miss the entire 2021-22 season due to an ankle injury he suffered during the offseason. NBA analyst Evan Turner advised the Oklahoma City Thunder's big man to focus on training.

Holmgren injured his ankle in Jamal Crawford's Crawover Pro-Am game. He attempted to stop LeBron James from getting an easy transition layup and came out of the duel limping.

John @iam_johnw Chet holmgren is really out the whole year after guarding lebron once for 10 seconds in a pro am game Chet holmgren is really out the whole year after guarding lebron once for 10 seconds in a pro am game https://t.co/O5jjrKsN0F

Recent reports reveal that the second pick in the 2022 draft had a successful surgery to address the Lisfranc injury.

On "Point Forward," Andre Iguodala asked how the injury affects him and if there is a difference between getting injured now and when he is 27. In response, Turner said:

"I think it's a big difference because he's only 19 and like we said earlier, his body is still developing. Think about how much of an advantage is going to get like having NBA training, having, you know, NBA workouts, you know, getting his body back healthy and coming back hopefully next year maybe 20 or 25 pounds heavier and fully ready for the NBA.

"The NBA game along with like a red shirt year I mean Blake Griffin did it."

After highlighting several current superstars who sat out their entire rookie year due to injuries but came back stronger, he continued:

"That's what I'm saying and to go through a redshirt year in a league where you have no problem and you just keep working out and if they're prepping for you. Man, he's in a great situation because they're building a future based on him."

Fans were excited to see how Holmgren would perform in the NBA. Many have likened him to Kevin Durant because of his ability to handle and shoot the ball despite being a seven-footer.

Oklahoma City Thunder is disappointed with Chet Holmgren's injury

Without playing a single NBA game, Chet Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 season. The OKC Thunder management has expressed its disappointment with the news.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Chet Holmgren is expected to miss the 2022-2023 season with a Lisfranc injury in his right foot, per @wojespn Chet Holmgren is expected to miss the 2022-2023 season with a Lisfranc injury in his right foot, per @wojespn https://t.co/NivaPnavzH

Via an official press release, Thunder vice president and general manager Sam Presti commented on the development.

“Certainly, we are disappointed for Chet, especially given the excitement he had about getting on the floor with his teammates this season. We know Chet Holmgren has a long career ahead of him within our organization and the Oklahoma City community.

"One of the things that most impressed us during the process of selecting Chet was his determination and focus. We expect that same tenacity will carry him through this period of time as we work together and support him during his rehabilitation."

There has been some concern about Chet Holmgren's size. Given the physicality of the NBA, he might be susceptible to more injuries in the future.

