"They had sleepless night losing in Finals" - 3x NBA champ singles out X-factor for Celtics to replicate Finals success

The Boston Celtics are a strong contender to defend their championship and win it all this season. After winning the chip last season, the Celtics have remained intact and are still a top team in the NBA. Former Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem believes that Boston can still outperform other teams.

He selected the Celtics over the Cleveland Cavaliers when asked on SportsCenter the team he had more faith in for the playoffs. Haslem said the reigning champs have an advantage over other teams because of their postseason experience.

“If I had to choose, I’m gonna go with the Celtics,” Haslem said. “They’re proven, they’ve been battle tested. They’ve had more sleepless nights losing in the Finals to Golden State a few years ago. They lost in the Bubble to us [Miami Heat]. So, they understand the pain of losing.

However, Haslem pointed out the team's x-factor as they try to win their second-straight championship. According to him, the champions will need a healthy Kristaps Porzingis.

“Is Porzingis gonna be healthy? They’re gonna need Porzingis. Whether it be in the first roundeor second round. If they’re gonna be a championship team, they’re gonna need Porzingiz.”

Last season, Porzingis played a significant role in the team's playoff run. However, he only played in two playoff series. In the first round against the Heat, the Latvian center appeared in four games and averaged 12.3 points, five rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

He was injured for the majority of their playoff run before returning to the lineup in the Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. Porzingis played three games in the series and averaged 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7

The Celtics coach isn't relaxing after clinching a playoff spot

Boston is focused on winning this season, which is how they've clinched a playoff spot over the weekend. However, head coach Joe Mazzulla isn't going to let the team relax now that the team has secured a spot in the postseason.

"I don't think anything is locked up, we gotta win. That's the most important thing is to win. I think the season's presented numerous opportunities for us to work different lineups," Mazzulla said.

"I'd say we're a little bit more prepared from an identity standpoint than we were in the past because we've had so many different lineups and different combinations that we've been able to play."

Boston must continue to carry out the necessary tasks, he said. The team is second in the Eastern Conference with a 49-19 record.

