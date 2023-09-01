Although late NBA legend Kobe Bryant ended his career as one of the best shot makers in NBA history, he also held a reputation as a ball-hog along the way.

Former player and now coach God Shammgod shared his take on this rep that the five-time NBA champion had in a recent episode of the Knuckleheads Podcast.

Shammgod, who became popular for the slick crossover drive named after him, recalled an encounter with Bryant while they were growing up in New York and sharpening their skills.

The 1995 McDonald’s All-American shared:

“So we were like training and then Kob come and his father was coaching in La Salle. And [his pops] see us working out and Kob was in our team and he was walking like Jordan. So, in high school dudes are young and wild. So, I felt it was my year but this man is taking all the shots. I’m like ‘Hold up, hold up, you got to relax. This is my show.”

He added;

“They were saying like he came from France. And I said ‘I don’t care.’ After that he was fading away like Jordan and yeah he cool and he’s pops was like, ‘You know that only thing my son can’t do is dribble and can you show him some stuff…”

Check out the episode below:

Shammgod said that the encounter with young Kobe Bryant led to their friendship that lasted until the demise of the 18-time NBA All-Star in 2020.

In 20 years in the NBA, all with the Lakers, Bryant ended up as the fourth all-time leading scorer with 33,643 points, ahead of the basketball GOAT Michael Jordan, who had 32,292.

How good was Kobe Bryant in high school basketball? We take a look at his high school stats, career, and highlights

Even before he became a legend in the NBA, Kobe Bryant was already a noted player in high school. ‘Black Mamba’ played high school ball at Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia.

While with the Aces, he was an incredible scorer, eventually setting the record for the most points in South-Eastern Pennysylvania history with 2,883 points.

In his junior year, Kobe Bryant was unstoppable, doing practically everything and finishing the season with averages of 31.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game which earned him the Pennsylvania Player of the Year award.

His high school coach Gregg Downer attested to the greatness of the five-time NBA championship, telling the Philadelphia Inquirer following Bryant’s tragic death in 2020:

“This kid is a pro.”

Check out highlights of Bryant as a high school player:

Following his stellar career at Lower Merion, Kobe Bryant took the NBA by storm, establishing himself as a solid two-way player and an ultimate competitor, who inspired a generation of players.

