"This not a sport to me this a LoveCycle"- LA Lakers' Montrezl Harrell ready to hit the ground running with LeBron James backing the new recruit

The LA Lakers got lauded for a strong off-season, in which they added key pieces like Dennis Schroeder and Marc Gasol. Another important addition was last season's NBA sixth man of the Year award winner Montrezl Harrell, who will be expected to provide a spark of scoring and rebounding off the LA Lakers bench next season.

LA Lakers welcome Montrezl Harrell with a special hype video, LeBron James doubles down on it

The LA Lakers will be looking to go back to back next season, after securing a record-tying 17th NBA championship in the Orlando bubble. The LA Lakers look well equipped to do so, after having a blockbuster off-season which saw them acquire multiple superstars.

This not a sport to me this a LoveCycle. Now watch all this love I’m bout give out! https://t.co/TsTsgEESSO — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) November 30, 2020

The historic franchise welcomed one of its new stars Montrezl Harrell with a hype video, which includes some of the best highlights from his career. Harrell responded to it as well, and it also got a share from the LA Lakers' talisman, LeBron James.

Montrezl Harrell will be a great option for the LA Lakers to have off the bench, and will certainly be an upgrade offensively over the two bigs [McGee and Howard] they had last season.

Harrell averaged averaged 18.6 points, 17.1 rebounds and a block per game for the LA Clippers during the 19/20 NBA season, which was enough to earn him a NBA Sixth man of the Year win over his new LA Lakers teammate, Dennis Schroeder.

LeBron James posts photo with Montrezl Harrell after his decision to join the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/yzgIJbnHrv — LakeShow (@LakeShowCP) November 21, 2020

The training camp starts soon and the 20/21 NBA season kicks off on 22nd December, which will officially be the beginning of the LA Lakers title defence. The reigning champions are set to face stiffer competition this time around, with rivals like LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers making some major acquisitions this off-season.

The LA Lakers will once again be reliant on the star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and head coach Frank Vogel will expecting a strong contribution from the bench as well, which includes new signing Montrezl Harrell.

