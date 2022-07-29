“Tom Brady knows exactly what he’s gonna do… Action movie ain’t good if ain’t got no explosions” - DeMar DeRozan says he’s glad his and LeBron’s Drew League game was close

DeMar DeRozan and LeBron James joined forces in the Drew League this offseason in an exciting game. During a recent interview, DeRozan spoke about what it was like to play with James and said he was glad the game was close.

While DeRozan is a Drew League regular, bringing King James created a different experience for everyone involved. The Drew League is not the NBA finals, but there is plenty of intensity given the talent that usually attends the event.

This year's Drew League was no exception, as DeRozan and James faced competition that wanted to defeat their team. DeRozan recently spoke with Draymond Green about what it was like playing with James in the Drew League.

"They don't understand the magnitude of that," DeRozan said. "You know what I mean. Think about it. If we lost, we got to live with that, and in here, that whole narrative, you know what I mean? You know the amount of games I've been in. Obviously, stuff with him, it's like, you know, the moment."

James and his teammates face several high-pressure moments because of the superstar's attention. DeRozan compared playing with one of the greatest players from another sport.

"We understand the time on the clock," DeRozan said. "You know how you go in the game where, you know, four minutes come on. We know it's kind of like the two-minute rule in football. Tom Brady knows exactly what he's gonna do, you know.

"So, it came down to that moment, and at the same time, I'm glad it went that way because it made it more exciting for the people."

Playing alongside one of the greatest players in any sport comes with extreme pressure, but there is also excitement. DeRozan and James ended their Drew League performance with an exciting finish.

DeMar DeRozan loved how his performance with LeBron James went and the action of the Drew League game.

LeBron and DeRozan teamed up to win an action-packed Drew League game.

DeMar DeRozan believes his Drew League game with LeBron James was great because of the action and competitiveness.

"You know what I mean," DeRozan said. "Like, that's what was dope. We could have went out there and won it by 40, but it's just going to turn into, you know, people just trying to dunk their lives. Whatever it was, I loved that it turned out that way. It was very theatrical. Action movie ain't good if it ain't got no explosions in it. So, hey, that's just what it is."

While DeRozan and James could have tried harder to win their game, they ended up with an exciting performance.

Any game that comes down to a buzzer-beater is something that has some excitement. DeRozan and James entertained the fans at the Drew League, which is what they set out to do.

