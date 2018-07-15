Top 10 Greatest NBA players of all time

Here is an attempt at solving one of the biggest controversies of all time - ranking the legendary players of the old school as well as the present class according to their greatness.

Now it goes without saying that these iconic players played in different generations with different rules and different technologies. So to compile a list consisting of all of them is no small task. It is all a matter of perspective and opinions, just like how incorrect it would be to rank players only on the basis of championships or the lack thereof.

But at the same time, someone who has not won a championship in his career, by unspoken consent can't appear on this list. With this list, I have tried to compile a list of superstars with a healthy mix of all aspects taken together. Here goes!

#10 Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant has been an essential cog not just in basketball, but in all sports as an icon and ambassador of the 2000s. His game style, aggression and popularity brought him to be known as the successor to MJ in the sport. He is now part of Lakers' folklore, getting them to 5 championships.

He is also the only player to have two jersey numbers retired by the same organization. But his not so glorious final years mean that he is no higher than number 10 on our list of elite and talented players of all time which is a significant achievement on its own.

#9 Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal

Simply put, Shaquille O'Neal in his prime, was a brute force of nature. Another Laker who is regarded as one of the most dominating players of all time, he bullied oppositions with his bulk and size and there is no generation of NBA basketball where this 3-time All-Star Game MVP and 4-time NBA Champion would not dominate.

He could have been at a higher position in this list had it not been for his mercurial nature and lack of interest in fitness, among other things.