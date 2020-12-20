Top 10 highest-paid players in NBA history

Before the NBA 2020-21 preseason and the hype for the campaign's start, we had NBA Free Agency 2020. During the offseason, we saw some extraordinary contract extensions for several players with huge numbers. With that in mind, we will take a look at the highest earners in NBA history.

10 richest players in NBA history

Huge contracts usually correspond to a player's talent and the positives he brings to his team. Also, availability at the right time is key for a player closing a big deal with an NBA franchise. Some times, availability could be even more important than ability.

In this instance, that is not necessarily the case. When looking at the names of the highest-paid players in NBA history, you will easily understand why they have earned their deserved money.

Without further ado, let us start.

#10 Dwight Howard

Howard was a beast during his days with the Orlando Magic.

Dwight Howard might be a role player in today's NBA, but he is one of the best big men to have played in the league. Accordingly, his impact got compensated with huge paydays, and DH has earned $242,024,800 in his 16-year NBA career.

Howard will be a Hall-of-Fame member once he retires from the league.

His biggest contract in the NBA came in 2013 when he signed a four-year deal worth more than $87 million with the Houston Rockets. The highest salary he has earned happened after the three-year, $70 million deal he inked with the Atlanta Hawks in 2016.

Howard's impact in the game is not the same as it was in his best years. In his highest level, Howard became an eight-time All-NBA player and won three straight Defensive Player of the Year awards from 2009 to 2011.

He led the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals in 2009 and five years after Orlando selected Howard with the first overall pick of the 2004 NBA Draft. Of course, being the first pick meant a big contract as a rookie for the center.

#9 Russell Westbrook

The King of the Triple-Doubles.

Russell Westbrook, the 2016-17 NBA MVP, has the second-highest salary for the 2020-21 season and is one of the 10 highest-paid players in NBA history.

Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on the meaning of wearing #4 this season.



The 2020-21 NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. #KiaTipOff20 pic.twitter.com/t73itZIqsO — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2020

Recently traded from the Houston Rockets to the Washington Wizards, Westbrook has earned $244,370,524 in his great NBA career.

Westbrook has been an NBA player since 2008. His entry-level deal was a four-year contract worth more than $16 million. Then, he signed a five-year extension with the OKC Thunder in 2012 worth more than $78 million.

In 2016, Westbrook earned another huge contract with OKC as he inked a three-year extension worth over $85 million.

Westbrook is a nine-time All-NBA player, a league MVP, and has led the NBA in scoring and assists twice each.