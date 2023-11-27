Top 10 NBA players with 30+ points against all 30 teams

Over the weekend, Damian Lillard joined an exclsuive club in NBA history. With a 31-point outing against the Portland Trail Blazers, he has now scored 30 or more points against every team in the league.

This feat has only been achieved 14 times before Lillard. It features some of the top scorers in NBA history, and stars who played for many teams in their career. Playing in both conferences at one point is crucial as it creates more opportunties to face all the teams in the league.

Here is a full breakdown of some of the top players to notch 30 points against all 30 NBA teams.

Top players to score 30+ points against every NBA team:

10) Paul George

Kicking off this list is LA Clippers star Paul George. During his 13 years in the NBA, he's played in both conferences as a member of the Indiana Pacers, OKC Thunder and Clippers.

George took some time to develop, but quickly became a bright young star with the Pacers. Throughout his career, he's averaged at least 21 points in a season 10 times.

9) Vince Carter

Before helping shape the next generation as a veteran, Vince Carter was once a high-level scorer in the league. At his peak, he was averaging nearly 28 points per game as a member of the Toronto Raptors.

Longevity played a big part in Carter being able to achieve this feat. Before retiring he spent 22 years in the NBA and played for eight different franchises.

8) Damian Lillard

Next up is the latest member of this club Damian Lillard. When it comes to this generation of players, he is without a doubt one of the top offensive talents.

From the moment he stepped foot in the NBA, Lillard was a 20-point-per-game scorer. He's averaged 30+ points in a season on multiple occasions. Most recently, last year at the age of 32. It took Lillard so long to make this list because he spent the entirity of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers up until this offseason.

7) Tracy McGrady

When it comes to the top scorers in the 2000's, Tracy McGrady deserves to be mentioned. The Hall of Fame guard secured back-to-back scoring titles in 2003 and 2004 as a member of the Orlando Magic.

During his prime, McGrady was still averaging well over 20 points per game. His production took a slight dip with the Houston Rockets, but he was still a high-impact player. Similar to Carter, hanging around the league for so long allowed him to join this exclusive group.

6) Kyrie Irving

Another one of the top scorers of this generation is Kyrie Irving. Despite primarily playing in the Eastern Conference until the end of last year, he still managed to accomplish this feat.

Following his rookie year, Irving never averaged less than 20 PPG in a season no matter where he played. His best scoring years in terms of average (27.4) came during his tenure with the Brooklyn Nets.

5) Carmelo Anthony

Rounding out the top five is one of the NBA's greatest scorers at the forward position. Currently, Carmelo Anthony sits ninth all time in league history with over 28,000 points scored.

Playing in both conferences during his prime is a big reason why Anthony is on this list. Following his time with the Denver Nuggets, he worked his way to his hometown New York Knicks.

4) Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson might have been a polarizing player, but there is no denying his offensive talent. In 2001, he single-handedly carried the Philadelphia 76ers all the way to the NBA Finals.

Iverson secured four scoring titles in his Hall of Fame career, and never averaged less than double digits at any point. His highest scoring season was in 2002 when he posted 31.4 points per game.

3) Shaquille O'Neal

Coming in at No. 3 is one of the most dominant big men in NBA history, Shaquille O'Neal. He is one spot ahead of Anthony on the all-time scoring list with over 28,500 points.

Shaq bounced around the league towards the end of his career, but was at his peak with the Orlando Magic and LA Lakers. His best scoring season was in 2000, the same year he won his only MVP award.

2) Kevin Durant

Finishing just shy of the top spot is someone who has the chance to go down as the greatest scoring threat ever. Even at the age of 35, Kevin Durant is still one of the NBA's leading scorers at 31.4 PPG.

Many wondered what would happen to Durant after his achilles injury in the 2019 finals, but he came back stronger than ever. Throughout his 15 years in the league, the Phoenix Suns star has never averaged less than 20 points in a season.

1) LeBron James

Finishing off this list is the league's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James. During his two decades in the NBA, he's had an extended amount of time playing in both conferences.

Along with this feat, LeBron is also the only player in history to score 40 or more points against all 30 teams as well.