Top 10 NBA players with the most number of championship rings (updated as per 2021)

The 2021 NBA Finals is set between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks. Both franchises have yearned for an NBA title for decades. The Bucks last won a title in 1971 while the Suns haven't held up the Larry O'Brien trophy yet in their franchise history. Whoever wins the championship this season, it will be one for the history books.

Which NBA players have won the most rings all time?

LeBron James has the most championship rings of any active player with four, while several players have three. However, many non-player individuals are also highly decorated in the NBA. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr won five rings as a player and three as a coach, while Heat President Pat Riley has nine rings to himself as a player, head coach, assistant coach and executive.

With the eyes of every NBA fan set at the 2021 NBA Finals, let's take a look at the top 10 players with the most championship rings of all time.

#T-10 Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen of the Chicago Bulls [Source: People Magazine]

NBA Championship Rings: 6

The Chicago Bulls dynasty led by Michael Jordan was one of the most dominant runs we've seen in NBA history. Jordan, along with Scottie Pippen, went to six finals and won all six championships, three-peating twice. They won the titles from 1991 to 1993 and again from 1996 to 1998. The Bulls are just one of three franchises to have ever had a three-peat season in NBA history. Michael Jordan was the Finals MVP for all six NBA titles.

Scottie Pippen was the perfect partner for Jordan in their prime years. He was one of the best defenders in the league at the time and complemented coach Phil Jackson's triangle offense excellently. Jordan and Pippen are easily one of the best wing duos in NBA history.

#9 Bob Cousy

Bob Cousy with the Boston Celtics [Source: WeAreBasket]

NBA Championship Rings: 6

One of the most underrated stars in NBA history, Bob Cousy was a major piece of the Bill Russell era for the Boston Celtics. He was nicknamed "The Houdini of the Hardwood" because of his limitless skills and was regularly introduced as "Mr. Basketball" in Boston Garden. He won six NBA championship rings with the Boston Celtics in 1957 and then five consecutively from 1959 to 1963. He was the NBA league MVP in 1957 and a 13-time All-Star with 10 First Team All-NBA selections. Cousy also led the league in assists eight times and we can certainly say Russell would not have had so many rings if not for Cousy on his team.

#8 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with the LA Lakers [Source: Lakers UK]

NBA Championship Rings: 6

One of the best players to ever bless an NBA court, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is leaps and bounds ahead of any other NBA center. He is the NBA's all-time leading scorer with 38,387 points and his list of accolades far exceeds any other player of his era. He has won the NBA MVP award a record-setting six times and won the FMVP twice, 14 years apart, the largest margin between winning the awards.

Abdul-Jabbar is a record 19-time All-Star with a total of 26 All-NBA and All-Defensive Team selections. He won one title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 1971 with Oscar Robertson and then won five more rings with the LA Lakers alongside Magic Johnson in 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, and 1988.

#T-7 Jim Loscutoff and Frank Ramsey

1960 Boston Celtics [Source: NBA]

NBA Championship Rings: 7

Jim Loscutoff and Frank Ramsey were part of the Bill Russell-led Boston Celtics dynasty. They both won seven championships and were part of the team in 1957 and then six consecutive from 1959 to 1964. Loscutoff was one of the team's forwards who averaged 5.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in the playoffs for the Celtics. He didn't want his #18 jersey retired so the team retired his nickname "Loscy" and a banner with no number and "LOSCY" written hangs in the rafters till this date.

Ramsey was an NCAA champion who was drafted by the Celtics as the fifth overall pick in 1953. He averaged 13.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the team in the playoffs. However, he was arguably one of the best players in the 1959 championship run as he averaged 23.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in that playoff run. His #23 jersey hangs in the rafters of the TD Garden.

