Top 10 Active Players with the most NBA Championships

The ultimate goal of an NBA athlete is to lift the championship trophy. Every player dreams of victory but not all NBA players are lucky enough to finally lift the Larry O'Brien trophy. Several dynasties have existed in the league, led by NBA legends such as Bill Russell who has won 11 rings, the most of any player. Subsequently, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls went on a historic 6-0 run in the '90s.

Active Players with the most NBA Titles

Numerous NBA players currently hold the status of multiple-time NBA champion. These players have either been role players on winning teams or have led the team to glory. The best example of the latter is LeBron James, who recently won the LA Lakers' 17th title and his 4th ring in 17 years. Let's take a look at the top 10 active NBA players with the most championship titles.

Honorable Mentions

Pau Gasol, JR Smith, Rajon Rondo, and Damian Jones - 2 NBA Titles

Pau Gasol won two NBA titles in 2008-09 and 2009-10 with the LA Lakers, alongside Kobe Bryant.

JR Smith won two NBA titles in 2015-16 and 2019-20 with the Cleveland Cavaliers and LA Lakers respectively, alongside LeBron James.

Damian Jones won two NBA titles in 2016-17 and 2017-18 with the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry.

Rajon Rondo won two NBA titles in 2007-08 and 2019-20 with the Boston Celtics and the LA Lakers. He is the only player to have won a title with both historic franchises. Interestingly, he was a part of both franchise's 17th title.

T-10: Kawhi Leonard - 2 NBA Titles

Kawhi Leonard's 2nd NBA title with the Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard won his first NBA title with the San Antonio Spurs in 2013-14 against the Miami Heat. The Spurs roster featured stars such as Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili. Leonard won Finals MVP in 2014 for his defensive efforts against the Miami Heat, especially LeBron James.

Kawhi Leonard became one of three players to win a Finals MVP on multiple teams.



Kawhi Leonard's second title came with the Toronto Raptors in 2018-19 when they defeated the Golden State Warriors and crushed their hopes of a 3-peat. Kawhi Leonard won Finals MVP in that series as well.

T-10: Kevin Durant - 2 NBA Titles

Kevin Durant with his 2 NBA Title trophies and 2 Finals MVP trophies

Kevin Durant won back-to-back NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2016-17 and 2017-18 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He won Finals MVP honors in both the series and joined the elite list of players to have won multiple Finals MVPs.

Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors went to three consecutive NBA Finals from 2016-17 to 2018-19. However, their chances of a 3-peat took a huge blow when he tore his Achilles in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

9: JaVale McGee - 3 NBA Titles

JaVale McGee during his Golden State Warriors Ring Ceremony

JaVale McGee was part of the Golden State Warriors dynasty and won two rings with the team in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

McGee, along with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, won his third ring with the LA Lakers in 2019-20.

JaVale McGee was the starting center for both those teams and was recently traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.