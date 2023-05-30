The NBA has no shortage of elite players throughout its many years of providing quality sports entertainment.

Looking at each era until the modern age, here are the top 10 NBA players of all time.

10) Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant

Starting at number 10 is the late Kobe Bryant. Kobe played 20 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers. He was initially drafted by the Charlotte Hornets with the 13th pick. The team, then, traded him to the Lakers for Vlade Divac.

Byrant averaged 25.0 points (44.7% shooting, including 32.9% from 3-point range), 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He won five championships, one MVP award and two Finals MVP awards. Bryant also made First Team 11 times in his career.

9) Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal - TNT broadcast

Coming in at number nine is Shaquille O'Neal, who is often regarded as one of the most dominant players in the modern era. O'Neal played for the Orland Magic (four seasons), the LA Lakers (eight seasons), the Miami Heat (four seasons), the Phoenix Suns (two seasons) and one season each for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics.

Shaquille O'Neal averaged 23.7 ppg (58.2% shooting) and 10.9 rpg. Shaquille won four NBA championships, one MVP award and three finals MVP awards. He also made First Team eight times and All-Defensive Second Team three times in his career.

8) Hakeem Olajuwon

Hakeem Olajuwon - 2013 Draft

In the eighth spot is Hakeem Olajuwon, who is famous for his patent "dream shake" move. Hakeem played 17 seaons with the Houston Rockets and finished his career with the Toronto Raptors, where he played one season.

Olajuwon averaged 21.8 ppg (51.% shooting) and 11.1 rpg. He won two championships, one MVP award and two finals MVP awards. Hakeem also made First Team six times and All-Defensive First Team five times in his career.

7) Larry Bird

Boston Celtics' Larry Bird

At the seventh spot is the Celtics legend Larry Bird. Larry played 13 seasons for the Boston Celtics.

Bird averaged 24.3 ppg (49% shooting, including 37% from 3-point range), 10.0 rpg and 6.3 apg. He won three championships, three MVP awards and two finals MVP awards. Larry Bird also made First Team nine times and All-Defensive Second Team three times in his career.

6) Tim Duncan

San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan

For the sixth spot is Spurs legend Tim Duncan, who is often regarded as one of the best power forwards to have played in the NBA. Duncan played 19 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

Tim Duncan averaged 19.0 ppg (50.6% shooting) and 10.8 rebounds. He won five championships, two MVP awards and three finals MVP awards. Duncan also made First Team 10 times and All-Defensive First Team eight times in his career.

5) Bill Russell

Boston Celtics' Bill Russell

Number five is the late Bill Russell, another Celtics legend. He played 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics.

Russell averaged 15.1 ppg (44% shooting), 22.5 rpg and 4.3 apg. He won 11 championships and five MVP awards. Bill Russell also made First Team three times, All-Defensive First Team and was the rebounding champion four times in his career.

4) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - Press Conference

In the fourth spot is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Kareem played for the Milwaukee Bucks (six seasons) and the LA Lakers (14 seasons) in the NBA.

Abdul-Jabbar averaged 24.6 ppg (56% shooting) and 11.2 rpg. He won six championships, six MVP awards and two finals MVP awards. He also made First Team 10 times and All-Defensive First Team five times in his career.

3) Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson - 2022 NBA All-Star Game LeBron James - Los Angeles Lakers vs OKC Thunder

At the third spot is Lakers legend Magic Johnson. Magic played 13 seasons with the LA Lakers in the NBA.

Johnson averaged 19.5 ppg (52% shooting), 11.2 apg and 7.2 rpg. He won five championships, three MVP awards and three finals MVP awards. He also made First Team nine times and was the assists leader four times in his career.

2) LeBron James

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four

Coming in at second place is LeBron James, who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (11 seasons), the Miami Heat (four seasons) and the LA Lakers (five seasons).

James has averaged 27.2 ppg (50% shooting, including 34% from 3-point range), 7.5 rpg and 7.3 apg. He has won four championships, four MVP awards and four finals MVP awards. He has also made First Team 13 times and All-Defensive First Team five times in his career.

1) Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan - 2022 All-Star Game

Lastly, in the number one spot, is Bulls legend Michael Jordan. Jordan played 13 seaons with the Chicago Bulls and two seasons with the Washington Wizards.

Michael averaged 30.1 ppg (49% shooting, including 32% from 3-point range), 6.2 rpg and 5.3 apg. He won six championships, five MVP awards and six finals MVP awards. He also made First Team 10 times and All-Defensive First Team nine times in his career.

NBA's 75th anniversary ceremony

On February 21, 2022, the NBA held its 75th anniversary ceremony at the 2022 All-Star game. The league invited and celebrated its top 75 players of all time across different generations of basketball played.

It was a historic mileston and celebration for the NBA as it showcased years of growth for the game itself.

