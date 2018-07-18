Top 10 Outlandish Quotes from LaVar Ball

Abhinav Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 84 // 18 Jul 2018, 22:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

LaVar Ball's most outlandish comments

Unfiltered, off-kilter and outspoken, LaVar Ball has been spouting ridiculous, nonsensical diatribes for our enjoyment for almost over a year now and has managed to remain relevant by saying whatever is on his mind.

He's a promoter who has been building up his sons, his brand and himself in the manner of an old-school wrestling manager who knows how to goad an audience. With one outlandish claim after another, the braggadocios basketball dad of the NBA has thrust himself into the national spotlight. Love him or hate him, it doesn't look like LaVar Ball is going to fade from relevance anytime soon.

LaVar is a quote machine and there are too many ridiculous comments for us to cover all of them. Therefore, let us look at the top 10 most outlandish comments made by LaVar Ball.

10.) ‘If Charles thought like me, maybe he’d have won a championship’

LaVar Ball thinks Charles Barkley would have won a ring if he thought like him

Similar to Charles Barkley, LaVar Ball is not shy of speaking his mind in front of the microphone. We shouldn’t be surprised that two of the loudest, least filtered people in the sports right now would find their way into a feud.

Charles, just like everyone else thought that LaVar should probably cut back on the hipping up of his son. Since Charles has never been timid about sharing his opinion, he reacted to LaVar’s outlandish claims as “stupidity”.

Mr. Ball responded back on ‘The Herd’ with Colin Cowherd by saying:

“I don’t pull anything back. Whatever I say I say. It’s just like, what Charles Barkley is saying and all these guys, if Charles thought like me, maybe he’d win a championship. Because he’s saying sometimes when stuff comes out of people’s mouth it’s just stupid. Guess what, you’re talking too.”

LaVar Ball responds to Charles Barkley's criticism: "If Charles thought like me, maybe he'd win a Championship." pic.twitter.com/XWc9Y5n0Xg — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 7, 2017

It just doesn’t make any sense how thinking like LaVar Ball would have helped Charley Barkley in winning a championship.

As expected, Charles dignified all this with a reply saying that:

“Your son’s life is his life, it’s not yours.” He also said, “I didn’t win a championship. I’m all right. I will compare my exploits to Mr. Ball’s anytime.

1 / 10 NEXT