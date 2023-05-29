Winning an NBA championship is no easy feat to accomplish. There are players that take years before they capture one and even some that change teams just to get one. Capturing one is tough, wherein, there are a number of players to have never won one.

The top 10 players who have the most NBA rings

10) Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Starting at the 10th spot is Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Both players captured their six championships playing for the Chicago Bulls. They won three straight rings from 1991-1993 for their first three-peat. During seasons from 1996-98, Jordan/Pippen did it again for their second straight three-peat

Jordan and Pippen struggled with constant losses to the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference before finally breaking free in the 1990-91 season.

Michael Jordan averaged 31.5 points (50.5% shooting, including 33.2% from 3-point range), 6.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. Meanwhile, Scottie Pippen averaged 17.7 PPG (48% shooting, including 32% from 3-point range), 6.7 RPG and 5.3 APG.

9) Robert Horry

Moving over to the ninth spot is Robert Horry with his seven rings. He captured two championships with the Rockets, three championships with the Lakers, and two championships with the Spurs.

Horry is considered to be one of the best role players in the NBA. He was also a marksman with his shooting at 42%, including 34% from 3-point range.

8) Frank Ramsey

For the eighth spot is Frank Ramsey, who played nine seaons with the Boston Celtics.

He was an important piece and contributor for the Celtics, alongside Cousy and Russell. Ramsey was able to capture seven rings with Boston and averaged 13.4 PPG (39% shooting) and 5.5 RPG.

7) Jim Loscutoff

Coming in at seventh is Jim Loscutoff and his seven rings with the Boston Celtics.

Similar to Ramsey, Loscutoff played alongside Bill Russell. Loscutoff was a key player when it came to his defensive prowess at the small forward position.

He averaged 6.2 PPG (34% shooting) and 5.6 RPG.

6) Satch Sanders

For the fifth spot, here comes Satch Sanders with his eight rings for the Boston Celtics. He was a force down-low alongside Bill Russell in protecting the rim and the paint with their defense together.

He averaged 9.6 PPG (42% shooting) and 6.3 rebounds.

5) John Havlicek

Moving over to the sixth spot is John Havlicek with his eight championships playing for the Boston Celtics. He played alongside Bill Russell and is often regarded as one of best to have ever put on the Celtics jersey.

John Havlicek had his most iconic moment in his career in Game 7 of the 1965 Eastern Conference Finals. He stole the inbounds pass of the Philadelphia 76ers to clinch the game.

Havlicek averaged 20.8 PPG (43% shooting), 6.3 RPG and 4.8 APG.

4) K.C. Jones

Coming in at the fourth spot is K.C. Jones, who played nine seasons with the Boston Celtics and captured eight rings.

Jones is recognized as one of the best defenders, who solidified the Celtics' dynasty during Bill Russell' tenure.

He averaged 7.4 PPG (38% shooting), 4.3 APG and 3.5 RPG.

3) Tom Heinsohn

Tom Heinsohn comes in at the third spot as he played nine seasons with the Boston Celtics. He secured eight championships with the Celtics alongside Bill Russell.

During his rookie year, where he won the Rookie of the Year award, he finished that season off with his first championship.

Throughout his career playing in the NBA, Heinsohn averaged 18.6 PPG (40% shooting) and 8.8 rebounds.

2) Sam Jones

Sam Jones takes the second spot with his 10 rings in the 12 seasons he played for the Boston Celtics. At 6-foot-4, Jones was recognized as one of the best players with his elite shooting against quality defenders in the NBA at the time.

Jones averaged 17.7 PPG (45% shooting) and 4.9 rebounds.

1) Bill Russell

Lastly, Bill Russell is at number one for his 11 championship rings. Russell played 13 seasons for the Boston Celtics. Russell was never considered a great scorer, but he delivered the most with his defense and leadership. He was also a force at the rebounding department because of his size and timing.

Bill averaged 15.1 PPG (44% shooting) and 22.5 RPG in his years playing in the NBA.

The NBA's Larry O'Brien championship trophy

Larry O'Brien served as the NBA Commissioner from 1975-1984. Following his untimely death, the league changed the championship trophy's name to the Larry O'Brien trophy in honor of the late commissioner.

The Boston Celtics became the first winners of the Larry O'Brien championship trophy after they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in 1984.

Poll : 0 votes