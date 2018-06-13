Top 10 Scorers of All-Time in NBA Playoffs History

Here's looking at the men who delivered when it mattered the most.

Achyut Dubey CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2018, 02:26 IST 72 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

When every team gets done with their 82 regular season games, only 16 of the 30 remain - 8 from each conference - who battle it out for the Larry O'Brien Trophy through a course of multiple 7-game series.

The covetous MVP (Most Valuable Player) award is bestowed upon a special talent from the league every year, but the award doesn't seem to take the post-season numbers into consideration. In fact, that's the case with most of the NBA awards and the anomaly has forever remained a topic of discussion, considering the season where MVP was awarded to a player from a team that couldn't even make it to the second round of the playoffs.

Playoffs are when the intensity of every shot, every play and every possession increases tenfold. It is when the mental fibre of each team is stretched to its limits and the toughest of them all prevail.

Time and again, we have seen exceptionally talented players blaze through their regular seasons, setting the bar of expectations way too high, only to falter under immense pressure in the playoffs. It is when the experience and the ability to see the play even before it happens on the court, come under the microscope.

The following men excelled at delivering in pressure situations and as a result, have found their place among some of the best scorers in Playoffs.

#10 Dwyane Wade

Wade's bestselling #3 Miami Heat Vice jersey

Dwyane Wade was drafted fifth overall in the 2003 NBA draft by Miami and went on to play for the franchise till 2016, before being traded to the Bulls followed by joining the Cavaliers, and then being traded back to Miami in 2018. He is Miami's all-time leader in points, games, assists, steals, shots made and shots taken.

Miami Heat reached 4 consecutive (2011 to 2014) NBA Finals under the orchestration of Wade, Bosh and LeBron and won 2 NBA titles during the same period. In the 2008–09 season, Wade led the league in scoring and earned his first NBA scoring title. He is a 12-time All-Star and was also named the NBA Finals MVP when Heat beat Mavericks in 2006 to win the championship.

Wade has appeared in 177 playoff games throughout his post-season career and has recorded 3,953 points against his name.