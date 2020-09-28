With the modern era of basketball being all about pace and space, shooters in the NBA are more important than ever before.

Even if a player is not good in handling or passing the ball but has elite prowess when it comes to shooting the basketball, they can benefit their team in countless ways. At times, such players can be the difference between a team having a disappointing run in the postseason and winning an NBA Championship.

On that note, let us have a look at the top 10 shooters in the NBA right now.

Top 10 shooters in the NBA right now

For our list of top 10 active shooters in the NBA, we will be considering players' field goal percentage as well as their efficiency from the free-throw line and behind the arc. We will also be looking at the sheer ability of players and how they have performed in tough situations. Due to these factors, there could be some surprise names in the list and some big-name omissions.

#10 CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers)

CJ McCollum comes in at number 10

2019-20 Season: FG 45.1% l FG3 37.9% l FT 75.7%

CJ McCollum is a key player for the Portland Trail Blazers, and one half of one of the best shooting backcourt in the league. Despite a largely disappointing run in the 2020 NBA playoffs for the Blazers, McCollum's performances in the regular season as well as the postseason have earned him the tenth spot on our list.

#9 Danilo Gallinari (OKC Thunder)

Danilo Gallinari has been an integral part of the OKC Thunder this season

2019-20 Season: FG 43.8% l FG3 40.5% l FT 89.3%

Danilo Gallinari was an integral part of the OKC Thunders' surprising run to the NBA Playoffs this season. He has been an elite shooter for the teams he has played for, at least in the last four years. With the player being a free agent this offseason, it will be interesting to see which team Gallinari will play for next season.

#8 Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat)

Duncan Robinson has been a surprise this NBA season.

2019-20 Season: FG 47.0% l FG3 44.6% l FT 93.1%

Duncan Robinson, much like the Miami Heat, has been one of the NBA's biggest surprises this season. He has become an irreplaceable part of the franchise's team en route to the NBA Finals. The 26-year-old Robinson has taken a giant leap forward and could even improve even further in the years to come.

With his impact being one that can't be ignored, Duncan Robinson comes in at number 9 of our top 10 shooters in the NBA right now.

#7 Bojan Bogdanovic (Utah Jazz)

The Utah Jazz missed the shooting ability of Bojan Bogdanovic in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

2019-20 Season: FG 44.7% l FG3 41.4% l FT 90.3%

At number seven on our list of the NBA's top 10 shooters right now, we have Bojan Bogdanovic. The Utah Jazz player was exceptional during the regular season, and his shooting was an integral part of the Jazz's offense.

Unfortunately for the team, the 31-year-old was out with a serious wrist injury during the 2020 NBA Playoffs, but we hope to see him back next season and perhaps even in the next postseason too.

#6 JJ Redick (New Orleans Pelicans)

JJ Redick has been impressive for the New Orleans Pelicans.

2019-20 Season: FG: 45.3% l FG3 45.3% l FT 89.2%

Despite being 36 years of age, JJ Redick is undoubtedly one of the top 10 best shooters in the NBA right now.

In what was a failed effort to take the 8th seed by the New Orleans Pelicans, Redick continued to shine even when the majority of his teammates were lackluster, to say the least.

However, with the young team around him developing, we look forward to seeing the impact JJ Redick can continue to have in the NBA.

#5 Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

Kevin Durant is still one of the best shooters in the NBA.

2018-19 Season l FG 52.1% l FG3 35.3% l FT 88.5%

Despite a devastating Achilles injury in the 2018-19 NBA Finals, we don't think Kevin Durant's lethal shooting ability will diminish completely. But we do believe that it will be affected a bit, which is why we have him at number 4.

Durant has always been one of the best scorers in the NBA and has made some of the clutchest shots for not only the Golden State Warriors but the OKC Thunder as well. After being deprived of watching him play for an entire year, fans will be looking forward to the day when Kevin Durant will be back on the court once again.

#4 Seth Curry (Dallas Mavericks)

Seth Curry has proven himself as one of the best shooters in the NBA.

2019-20 Season: FG 49.5% l FG3 45.2% l FT 82.5%

Coming in at number four in our list of the top 10 shooters in the NBA right now, we have Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry.

The 30-year-old has been a key part of a very impressive Dallas Mavericks team and only recently broke out as one of the best shooters in the NBA. With the Mavericks likely to come back even stronger next season, we are looking forward to the impact of Seth Curry in the NBA in the upcoming 2020-21 season.

#3 Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors)

Klay Thompson makes our top 3.

2018-19 Season: FG 46.7% l FG3 40.2% l FT 81.6%

Klay Thompson, one part of arguably the greatest shooting backcourt of all time, comes in at number three in our list of the top 10 shooters in the NBA right now.

Thompson suffered a knee injury in the 2018-19 NBA finals when the Golden State Warriors were on the precipice of pushing the Raptors to Game 7. In that game, Thompson was blazing hot and seemed to make every shot he took.

With the Warriors missing their chance at a three-peat, the franchise will likely be out for blood, and we expect yet another stellar season from Klay Thompson.

#2 Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Damian Lillard comes in at number 2 on our list

2019-20 Season: FG 46.3% l FG3 40.1% l FT 88.8%

Damian Lillard was unbelievable during the regular NBA season. With multiple 60-point games, Lillard not only shot extremely efficiently but also made shots from way behind the arc, even shooting from the logo at times.

Stop it Dame 😳



Damian Lillard hits his 2nd logo 3 of the game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/beC4OXKCRy — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) January 30, 2020

The difficulty, timing and efficiency of his shots, and how easy he makes them seem to be elevates Lillard to second place on our list as we look forward to further offensive explosions from hi, next season.

#1 Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is the best shooter in the NBA right now.

2018-19 Season: FG 47.2% l FG3 43.7% l FT 91.6%

Stephen Curry comes out on top in our list of the top 10 shooters in the NBA right now, and we have to say, it was never in doubt.

Curry, a player who revolutionized the very game we love, is almost universally regarded as the greatest shooter of all time.

As mentioned before, the Golden State Warriors were incredibly close to a three-peat and will be out for blood next season, and we wouldn't be surprised if Stephen Curry absolutely erupts to give us another MVP-caliber season.

