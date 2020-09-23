The role of a small forward has always been a peculiar one in the NBA. In the past, the small forward position was often an afterthought and was reserved for some of the least skilled players in a team who were very tall but too thin to play on the inside. But how times have changed now!

Top 10 small forwards in the NBA right now

The role of a small forward has drastically changed in today's game. Some of the best players in the NBA play in the small-forward position today. On that note, let us find out the top 10 small forwards in the NBA right now.

#10. Andre Iguodala (Miami Heat)

Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala, a seasoned NBA veteran, has done it all. The three-time NBA champion and a Finals MVP has been an important piece wherever he has played.

With his clutch defense and performances, he is a no-brainer in our list of the NBA's top 10 small forwards. Even at 36, Iguodala continues to impress with the Miami Heat

Iguodala has averaged 4.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 43.2% from the field this season, doing so in 19 minutes per game. We hope to see a lot more of him.

#9. Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz)

Joe Ingles has been a key player for the Utah Jazz.

The Utah Jazz's second offensive option, Joe Ingles, is nothing short of amazing. Ingles is not very athletic but his intelligence and skills have helped him carve out a niche for himself in the NBA.

Ingles has averaged 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists this season while shooting 45% from the field. We hope to see Joe Ingles help the Utah Jazz go further in the NBA Playoffs next year.

#8. Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers)

Tobias Harris has been impressive for the Philadelphia 76ers.

At number eight in our list of top 10 small forwards in the NBA right now, we have Tobias Harris.

Despite a disappointing run in this year's playoffs, Harris has been consistently reliable and has scored for the team in the clutchest of moments. One dissapointing post season doesn't change the fact that he is a good player.

Harris has averaged 19.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists this season while shooting 47.1% from the field.

#7. Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Khris Middleton has improved while playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Khris Middleton has been a much improved player during the 2019-20 season. Not only has his inside offensive ability increased, but so has his accuracy from the deep.

Despite being an amazing player, he needs to do better in the NBA Playoffs, though. Fortunately he did show flashes of his potential against the Miami Heat. We would hope to see more of the same from Middleton in the futue.

Middleton has averaged 20.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists this season while shooting 49.7 from the field.

#6. Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat)

Jimmy Butler has surprised everyone this season.

The Miami Heat have surprised everyone this season, with Jimmy Butler being at the forefront.

The Bulls last made the Playoffs in 2017 ... with Jimmy Butler



The T-Wolves last made the Playoffs in 2018 ... with Jimmy Butler



The 76ers best playoff run of the decade came in 2019 ... with Jimmy Butler



Miami is in the ECF for the 1st time since 2014 ... with Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/jFSMNykLpn — MJs GOAT (@MjsGoat) September 18, 2020

Forming a potent duo with Bam Adebayo, Butler has led the young team to an Eastern Conference finals appearance and could take them to the NBA Finals.

With such great performances, it is only fair for Butler to be high up in our list of the top 10 active small forwards in the NBA. Butler has averaged 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and six assists this season while shooting 45.5% from the field.

#5. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes our top 5

At number five in our list of top 10 small forwards in the NBA, we have the Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The 25-year-old was absolutely unstoppable during the regular season, winning the league MVP over the likes of LeBron James. Unfortunately, though, his performances in the NBA Playoffs don't necessarily warrant a higher position for him in this list.

However, given his age and the experience he's taking in, we can see him becoming much better in the future. Antetokounmpo has averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists this season while shooting 55.3% from the field.

#4. Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers)

Paul George makes our top 3

Paul George has been one of the most dominant players in the league this season, laying waste to the NBA Western Conference.

After starting out with painful inefficiency at the start of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, his performances started to go up before the Clippers' unfortunate exit. We would hope that his latter performances are a sign of things to come.

George has averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists this season while shooting 43.9% from the field.

#3. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Luka Doncic.

Luka Doncic has been an absolute phenomenon this season. Not only did he perform spectacularly in the regular season, he took it a step further in the post-season.

He set playoff records on two injured ankles and made the series against the LA Clippers a close one despite his second star sitting injured on the bench. For that reason alone, Doncic comes in at number three in our list of the NBA's top 10 small forwards.

Doncic has averaged 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists this season while shooting 46.3% from the field.

#2. Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)

Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is a two-time NBA Champion and a two-time finals MVP winner as well.

He has a more diverse skillset than any other active player in the NBA. Unfortunately for Leonard, the LA Clippers' playoff run came to an early end despite his best efforts to keep his team afloat.

Regardless of what happened this year, we'd call it a very safe bet to say that Leonard will win another NBA Championship very soon. He has averaged 27.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists this season while shooting 47% from the field.

#1. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

LeBron James takes the number one position in our list of the NBA's top 10 small forwards.

LeBron James is a three-time NBA winner, four-time MVP and a lot more, with career accomplishments that are seemingly endless.

Isiah Thomas says Kareem's the GOAT, but LeBron is coming for the crown 👑 pic.twitter.com/zOi9O7xNng — ESPN (@espn) September 22, 2020

At the age of 35, not only did James compete for an NBA Championship, he came up second in the MVP race, with many opining that he was perhaps the more deserving winner.

Nevertheless, as the leading man for the best team in the NBA right now, we don't think LeBron James needs anymore justification for coming out on top in our list of the top 10 small forwards in the NBA right now.

