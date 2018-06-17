Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 10 Shot Blocking Guards in NBA History 

Will John Wall actually go down as the best shot blocking guard? or will D-Wade kick into gear and leave MJ in dust?

Karan Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jun 2018, 20:31 IST
Who are the top swatters in the backcourt positions?

From John Wall claiming he is the best shot blocking guard in the NBA to D-Wade almost surpassing Michael Jordan's 893 blocks which is the highest number of blocks for a guard, where do these players land in the shot blocking guards list? Let us have a look at the 10 most prominent shot blocking guards in NBA History.

#10 Jason Kidd - 450 Blocks

Even in the backend of his career, Kidd knew how to defend players in their prime
Jason Kidd was a gem when it came to playing defense. His All NBA Defensive team selections are 9 in total of which 4 are first team and 5 are second team. Even at age 38 Kidd knew how to stir up trouble for the young KD and prime LeBron.

Kidd never was an elite shot blocker but always gave adequate amount of importance to shot blocking, thats why when we look at his career we see low but consistent number blocks and that added up to an impressive total of 450 blocks when it was all said and done for the 6'4 PG and triple double genius.

To this day, people still believe the then 38 year old's defense on LeBron in the 2011 NBA Finals is one of the many factors that put the trophy up for grabs to the Dallas Mavericks.

Page 1 of 10 Next
NBA Chicago Bulls Miami Heat Dwyane Wade Michael Jordan
