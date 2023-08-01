Top 10 young cores in NBA 2023-24 season

Heading into the 2023-24 NBA season, it's clear that the landscape of the league is beginning to change. With longtime veterans like LeBron James and Chris Paul entering the twilight years of their careers, there's tremendous optimism around the future.

While, on one hand, fans aren't ready to bid farewell to their favorite players, at the same time, there are plenty of exciting young cores around the league.

Top 10 young cores in the 2023-24 NBA season

Miami Heat v Charlotte Hornets

#10: Charlotte Hornets

Although LeMelo Ball's injury struggles held the team back last season, with the addition of Brandon Miller, Charlotte seems to be in a good position. Between the high-scoring output from Miller and the return of young players like Mark Williams and P.J. Washington, the team seems to be headed in the right direction.

2023 NBA Summer League - Indiana Pacers v Washington Wizards

#9: Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers made a notable move this offseason by adding defending champion Bruce Brown to the roster. In addition, last season saw starting point guard Tyrese Haliburton emerge as an All-Star, giving fans plenty to be optimistic about.

With sophomore forward Bennedict Mathurin eager to keep the momentum going after a big rookie year, the Pacers could turn some heads in the East.

New Orleans Pelicans v Chicago Bulls

#8: New Orleans Pelicans

While Zion Williamson continues to deal with injuries time and time again, the Pelicans' young core is one of the brightest in the NBA. Year after year, Brandon Ingram continues to evolve, and with the impressive season Herb Jones had in 2022-23, the team is itching for Williamson to be healthy.

Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four

#7: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards is just 21 years old right now, and is already looking like he's poised to be a force to be reckoned with for years to come. Add in 22-year-old Jaden McDaniels, and it's clear that the Minnesota Timberwolves are headed in the right direction.

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three

#6: Memphis Grizzlies

By the time the 2023-24 NBA season starts, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. will both be 24 years old. Last year, JJJ won the Defensive Player of the Year award, proving that he has rounded a corner.

Although the duo is older than many of the young cores on this list, they've proven that they can elevate the team to one of the best in the West when on the court.

Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks

#5: Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have put together an impressive group of young talent over the last few years. With Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Stewart and Ausar Thompson all under 23 years old, the team is riddled with talent.

Now, the young group has to come together and prove they can win.

2023 NBA Summer League - Detroit Pistons v Houston Rockets

#4: Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are another team who have built up quite the core of young players. With Jalen Green, Alperen Şengün, Jabari Smith Jr, Amen Thompson and Cam Whitemore all under 22, and Kevin Porter Jr. being just 23 years old, the team is trending in the right direction.

Now, much like the Detroit Pistons, the young group will have to come together and prove it is more than just talented individual players.

Orlando Magic v New Orleans Pelicans

#3: Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have arguably two of the best young two-way players in the league in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. When including Cole Anthony, Anthony Black and Jalen Suggs, it's clear why many are expecting the Magic to make waves this season.

2023 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

#2: San Antonio Spurs

After the San Antonio Spurs won the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, it's no surprise that they're one of the top teams on our list. With Wembanyama, Jeremy Sochan and Blake Wesley, the Spurs have a trio all under 21 years old that can grow together.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets

#1: OKC Thunder

To put in perspective just how impressive the OKC Thunder's young core is, look no further than the fact that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just recently turned 25. In addition to the elite scoring threat being so young, the team also has two young pieces in Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgrem, who are 20 and 21 years old, respectively.

In addition to the trio, the team has Keyontae Johnson at 23, Tre Mann at 22, Aleksej Pokuševski at 21 and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl at 22. But the list doesn't stop there, the team also has Caseon Wallace at 19, Jalen Williams at 22 and Jaylin Williams at 21 years old.

When the 2023-24 NBA season starts, with their big three healthy, the OKC Thunder seem poised to take the Western Conference by storm.

