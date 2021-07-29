Top 3 assets Denver Nuggets can use to bolster their squad in the 2021 NBA offseason

The Denver Nuggets had a nice run in the 2020-21 NBA season that finished with the team grabbing the third seed in the Western Conference. However, Michael Malone's team struggled after Jamal Murray's knee injury and ultimately fell in the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns, despite having NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

Still, the Denver Nuggets should be considered one of the top teams for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season, though Murray might not be back for the start of the campaign.

Assets the Denver Nuggets could use in unlikely trade scenarios during the 2021 NBA offseason

Throughout the 2021 NBA offseason, the Denver Nuggets front office must make some good adjustments to the lineup to try to bring back some of the talent they enjoyed during the 2020-21 NBA season.

Some player options will be facing the Denver Nuggets in the NBA offseason. Keeping a competitive roster will need some nice work from the team's president of basketball operations, Tim Connelly.

The Denver Nuggets' approach to the offseason could have several variables and it all starts with Murray's time to recover. There might be a chance for him to miss most of the 2021-22 NBA season, and that could mean an offseason to prepare for the 2022-23 campaign.

The team has depth on the frontcourt with Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr., but the backcourt might need some reshaping due to Murray's injury. Whether Connelly would sacrifice some frontcourt depth to bring some guards alongside Facundo Campazzo and Monte Morris remains to be seen.

In this article, we will take a look at three assets that the Denver Nuggets could use if they decide to explore the trade market and possibly make an effort for a big name, as unlikely as that might be.

#3 Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets has a word with a referee

Speaking of unlikely moves, Aaron Gordon would definitely represent a tremendous asset for the Denver Nuggets if they engage in any type of trade talk in the 2021 offseason.

Gordon will be on an expiring contract for the 2021-22 NBA season and if the front office wants to make some bold moves, including Gordon on a package, that could work.

Gordon arrived in Denver on the trade deadline (March 25th, 2021) from the Orlando Magic and the Denver Nuggets gave up two players (Gary Harris and R.J. Hampton) and a first-round pick for him.

In the early stages of his journey with the Denver Nuggets, Gordon and the team looked strong. After Jamal Murray's injury on April 12th, the team remained solid, even after a huge blow to their chances.

Gordon averaged 10 points and 4.7 rebounds per game (25 appearances) for the Denver Nuggets in the regular season. Then, he put up 11 points and five rebounds on 43/39/64 shooting splits in the NBA Playoffs.

#2 Will Barton

Will Barton #5 of the Denver Nuggets

Will Barton is reportedly declining a $14.7 million player potion for the 2021-22 NBA season, but he could be back with the Denver Nuggets on a new deal.

Barton has been with the Nuggets since the middle of the 2014-15 NBA season and he's become an essential player in Michael Malone's rotation whenever he's been fit.

ESPN Sources: Denver Nuggets G/F Will Barton has declined his $14.7M player option for the 2021-2022 season and will become a free agent. There’s a strong interest between the organization and Barton to negotiate a new deal once free agency opens in August. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 17, 2021

Given his importance to the team, it would not be a surprise to see him return to the Denver Nuggets. However, if the interest from some other teams is high enough, the Denver Nuggets could try a sign-and-trade. The Philadelphia 76ers could be on the lookout for Barton, a sign-and-trade could take him to Philly and leave something in return for Denver.

Last season, Barton averaged 12.7 points and four rebounds per game in the regular season with 42/38/78 shooting splits. In the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Barton played only three games after a hamstring injury kept him out of the first round, but he averaged 16 points per game with 44/33/100 shooting splits.

