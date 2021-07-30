Top 3 assets Memphis Grizzlies can use to bolster their squad in the 2021 NBA offseason

The Memphis Grizzlies had a solid 2020-21 NBA season compared to the team's recent seasons. The team, led by sophomore Ja Morant, reached the Play-In tournament and pulled off two victories to advance to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Though the Memphis Grizzlies fell in five games against the Utah Jazz in the first round, the team left us with a sensation that it is building a good system around the talented, young Morant.

The Taylor Jenkins-coached outfit was solid in the regular season, putting together a 38-34 record. They also ranked 15th in Offensive Rating and sixth in Defensive Rating in the entire league.

3 Players Memphis Grizzlies can trade in the 2021 NBA offseason to continue preparing for the future

The Grizzlies are already active in the 2021 NBA offseason, having traded Jonas Valanciunas to the New Orleans Pelicans for Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe, along with the 10th and 40th picks of the 2021 NBA Draft. Ziaire Williams and Santi Aldama were selected via these picks.

The Memphis Grizzlies were expected to trade and go up in the NBA Draft to try and grab more talent to develop, but they stayed put with what they had.

In this article, we will take a look at three assets that the Memphis Grizzlies could use to improve their roster for the future.

#3 Eric Bledsoe

Eric Bledsoe moves the ball up court.

Eric Bledsoe was recently traded to the Memphis Grizzlies from the New Orleans Pelicans. It is the second consecutive offseason in which Bledsoe finds himself involved in a trade, as he was sent from Milwaukee to New Orleans last year.

Even though he is truly a good player who can contribute to any team, Bledsoe might even be traded again. The Memphis Grizzlies are likely to continue thinking about the franchise's future with young talent and Bledsoe could be caught in the middle.

The 31-year-old guard still has a couple of years left on his current contract with a salary over $18 million for both years. Last season, Bledsoe put up 12.2 points, three rebounds and three assists per game with 42/34/68 shooting splits.

