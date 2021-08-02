Top 3 biggest trades made in the 2021 NBA off-season so far

The 2021 NBA offseason has sprung up with some surprise trades this offseason, ranging from Russell Westbrook going to the LA Lakers to OKC Thunder landing Kemba Walker.

However, this is just the start, and fans can expect more blockbuster moves ahead of the start of the 2021-22 NBA campaign.

3 massive trades that have gone through in the 2021-22 NBA offseason

An NBA offseason is never dull despite no on-court action taking place, as there is always player movement and NBA trade rumors that keep you busy as a fan.

The 2021 NBA offseason has been quite entertaining, and on that note, let's take a look at the top three trades that franchises have made so far.

#3 - Josh Richardson to Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics recently acquired Josh Richardson from the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team trade that sent Tristan Thompson to the Sacramento Kings.

Richardson joined the Celtics with one year and $11.6 million left on his contract, allowing them to use their remaining Gordon Hayward TPE.

Richardson was one of the better defensive-minded guards with the Miami Heat, but his last two years in the league have been disappointing. The Philadelphia 76ers landed Richardson in the Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade but parted ways with him after a disappointing season.

The Dallas Mavericks also didn't get the optimum production from him, which means the Boston Celtics have taken a clear punt on the two-guard.

Josh Richardson averaged 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists per game for the Dallas Mavericks last season. However, if played with the right personnel, he can provide the 17-time NBA champions with good role player minutes.

Josh Richardson has the potential to be a lockdown defender and knock down his three-point shots on offense. Richardson had a career year with the Miami Heat in 2018-19, averaging 16 points and four assists on 41% shooting from the field.

Josh Richardson's best play came when he was used as a ballhandler PG for the Miami Heat. The Celtics have long-wanted to put more size on the floor with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to be more switchable on defense.



