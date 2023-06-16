Top 3 landing spots for Draymond Green if he exits Warriors this offseason

The Golden State Warriors could lose Draymond Green in the offseason if he decides to opt out of his contract. As the Warriors try to bring him back, other teams could pursue the valued big man.

Green wasn't given an extension by Golden State, which could be one reason why he might leave the organization he helped build into a dynasty. Although nothing is definite, the Warriors could still meet tough competition in convincing the defensive forward to re-sign.

Despite the possibility of their star opting out of his contract, Golden State has made it clear that it'll pursue Green in the offseason.

Here are three teams that could be landing spots for Green in the offseason.

LA Lakers

Earlier this year, the LA Lakers made it known that they will work on improving their roster in the offseason. One of the players that has reportedly been on their radar is Draymond Green. According to reports, the four-time champion is the team's "dream offseason target."

🍿 REPORT: The Lakers view Draymond Green as a “dream off-season target” if he hits free agency this summer, per @massey_evan REPORT: The Lakers view Draymond Green as a “dream off-season target” if he hits free agency this summer, per @massey_evan.👀🍿 https://t.co/4gjjbXsUmz

Adding him to the roster will improve their defense and LeBron James' responsibility as a floor general would lessen. However, with the team's cap space being a huge part of how they'll acquire the big man, there's a chance that Green would need to take a pay cut if he wants to join the Los Angeles squad.

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warrior

The Dallas Mavericks already have an excellent offensive weapon in Luka Doncic, which is why signing Draymond Green would be a logical move. Adding Green could make things easier for the Slovenian star. It'll be the first time for the young star to have an elite defender as a teammate since his rookie season when he played with DeAndre Jordan.

The Mavs are over the cap space for next season, which could be a factor in pursuing the four-time All-Star. Their available cap space could hover around $19.6 million, which isn't enough to sign a player like Green. The Warriors forward could demand a max contract, which could be tricky for Dallas to execute.

Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics came up short in this year's playoffs as they lost to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat. Despite being a deep team, they weren't able to make meet expectations and come up short. Adding a well-experienced player like Draymond Green could be their key to getting over the hump and finally winning a championship.

In this scenario, the Celtics could trade Derrick White and Robert Williams in exchange for the four-time champion. This way, Boston can still keep its core of Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

